Kerala Governor Arlekar Says NEP 2020 'First Serious Attempt To Decolonise Education System'

Kochi: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday said that the National Education Policy 2020 is the first serious attempt to decolonise the country's education system.
Arlekar was addressing a gathering at the National Education Conference 'Gyan Sabha' organised by the RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas in Kerala's Kochi on Sunday.
Addressing the gathering, which included Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Arlekar also said that Viksit Bharat was not just an economic concept but "a wholesome development of society".
Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at the event said that education should be able to help a person survive anywhere on his own. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief also said that 'Bharatiya' education teaches sacrifice and living for others.
If something teaches a person to be selfish, it is not education, he added.
While the BJP and its allies have been praising the implementation of NEP 2020, there have been concerns in its implementation.
For instance, in May 2025, the Tamil Nadu government filed a suit in the Supreme Court accusing the central government of withholding funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme (SSS) over the non-implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and PM SHRI.
The DMK government, in its original suit filed under Article 131 of the Constitution, sought a direction to the Union government to pay it Rs 2,291.30 crore, with interest at 6% per annum on the principal sum of Rs 2,151.59 crore, from May 1, 2025, until the realisation of the decree.
