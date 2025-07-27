ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Governor Arlekar Says NEP 2020 'First Serious Attempt To Decolonise Education System'

Kochi: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday said that the National Education Policy 2020 is the first serious attempt to decolonise the country's education system.

Arlekar was addressing a gathering at the National Education Conference 'Gyan Sabha' organised by the RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas in Kerala's Kochi on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, which included Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Arlekar also said that Viksit Bharat was not just an economic concept but "a wholesome development of society".

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at the event said that education should be able to help a person survive anywhere on his own. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief also said that 'Bharatiya' education teaches sacrifice and living for others.

If something teaches a person to be selfish, it is not education, he added.