Five Years Of NEP 2020: The India‑Bharat Divide Deepens, Not Diminishes

New Delhi: Five years after the unveiling of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Indian education environment remains divided between an urban opportunity and a rural deadlock. The policy provides for a "decolonisation" vision for its education and an intention to build the foundation for locally relevant, inclusive pedagogy. However, it exposes a divide due to its unaffordability and inequality in application.
Educators warn that "India, that is Bharat", as an imagined unity, is fraying at the seams, given structural, financial, and socio-political tensions.
Anand Kumar, former president of the Federation of Central Universities Teachers' Associations (FEDCUTA) and professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru Univesity, told ETV Bharat, "The New Education Policy 2020 is unworkable because of three critical failures: growing political interference in academic institutions, complete disregard for the severe resource crunch, and the persistent neglect of corruption in the examination system."
Colonial Legacy and the NEP’s Decolonising Mission
NEP 2020 targets India's colonial inheritance, often referred to as "Macaulayvian", as not fit for a diverse Bharat with indigenous knowledge, multi-lingualism, and regional spirit applicability. The policy's reform initiatives even include learning outcome descriptors, digital frameworks with FAIS and DIKSHA, an Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), vocational tracks, and multiple entry-exit points, among other things, to potentially create decentralised global citizens, grounded in Indian values.
Educationalists argue that while the policy's vision and premise have lofty ideals, what we see has failed to prepare educational institutions in rural and under-resourced regions.
Funding Shortfalls: Promise vs Deliver
The NEP mandates a 6 per cent GDP allocation to education, a figure that mirrors the Kothari Commission's (1979) call. Five years on, funding has fallen short: allocations slipped from 3.53 per cent of GDP pre-NEP to just 2.5 per cent in 2024‑25. Without clear fiscal plans or financial memoranda, the policy risks are being aspirational rather than operational.
States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal, which are not aligning closely with NEP frameworks, have reportedly faced delays or denials in Central funding tied to PM-SHRI and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.
Infrastructure Woes, Digital Gaps and the Twin‑Track Reality
Data from UDISE (2023–24) highlights stark inequities: only 57.2 per cent of schools have functional computers, 53.9 per cent have internet, and just 35 per cent host smart classrooms. Nearly 80 per cent of 3,96,000 government schools lacked ICT labs until recently. Without infrastructure, digital integration — a policy pillar — remains a dream in the pipeline.
Shaveta Sharma Kukreja of Central Square Foundation urges prioritising FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) to anchor reforms in marginalised zones, but only 48 per cent of Class 3 students meet reading fluency levels, per ASER 2024. These systemic gaps underscore a contrary picture: NEP reforms flourish in India's metro classrooms, yet stall in Bharat’s neglected hinterland.
Institutional Realities: HEI Reforms Lagging
NEP envisaged flexible entry-exit pathways, ABC and campus autonomy. Yet only 36 per cent of higher education institutions (HEIs) have implemented multiple entry-exit options, and just 64 per cent of colleges maintain ABC records. Autonomy remains elusive for most, with only 22 per cent of HEIs achieving autonomous status due to bureaucratic inertia.
JS Rajput, former NCERT director, stresses, "Reforms must empower teachers and students and not add layers of bureaucracy disconnected from classroom realities."
Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) and Cultural Centralism
NEP introduced IKS as a central pillar, via 27 research centres, teacher-training hubs and language programmes. But its rollout has been skewed: only 38 per cent of institutions offer IKS electives in practice, and 92 per cent have yet to empanel traditional ‘Kala Gurus’, marginalising the policy's intent.
Critics point out that NEP’s IKS emphasis privileges Sanskrit and Brahminical traditions, while excluding medieval and alternative knowledge sources like Tamil literature, Jain, Sikh, Buddhist, and Sufi traditions, reinforcing cultural hierarchies instead of bridging them.
Voices from the Ground: Educators Speak Out
Dr Sunita Gandhi, acclaimed educationist, welcomes NEP's FLN focus. "NEP’s insistence on foundational literacy is revolutionary. Without basic learning, the broader reforms lose relevance," she said. Yet she acknowledges that for FLN to succeed, state-level plans and resources must follow through.
Rajnish Jain, former UGC secretary, emphasises long-term vision. "We will only see NEP’s full impact after 15 years, once the first cohort completes school and higher education, provided infrastructure, teacher training, and NEP units function effectively," he said.
Teacher Training in Disarray: The NEP Bottleneck
Despite innovative curricula, teacher readiness lags. A panel at the QS I‑GAUGE conference in Hyderabad pointed to outdated B.Ed programmes that barely equip educators for new pedagogies. As Lakshmi Kumar and Pratima Sinha warn, the mismatch between student needs and teacher skills undermines NEP implementation from the beginning.
Assessment Overhaul Stalled: PARAKH Within, Not Across
NEP proposed holistic assessments under PARAKH, including Holistic Progress Cards (HPC). Yet uptake is uneven: only 26 states/UTs have adopted HPC frameworks, with fragmented awareness in government schools. Without comprehensive adoption, attempts to shift from rote grading to mastery-based evaluation remain superficial.
State-Level Variance: Federalism vs Centralisation
States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal have resisted NEP mandates, especially around the three-language policy, arguing that the policy infringes linguistic and educational autonomy. The Supreme Court recently reaffirmed that the Centre cannot compel state adoption of NEP, reinforcing regional customisation as a constitutional prerogative. While some states embrace NEP’s higher education frameworks, others pursue parallel State Education Policies with distinct features.
Equity and Access: Whose India, Whose Bharat?
Despite NEP’s pledge to universalise education and priority to disadvantaged groups, infrastructure and financial gaps persist. Only 9.5 per cent of schools meet national standards, and over two crore children remain out of school, notes some independent studies. Enrollment is also declining, as it stands at 2.6 per cent in government and 8.3 per cent in private schools, potentially reflecting affordability issues amid the policy shift.
Reforms Without Reach Reinforce the Divide
As NEP celebrates its fifth year of rollout, reflection, not rhetoric, is essential. The policy's dualities, global vision, ground-level gaps, decolonising ambition, exclusionary bias, digital promise and rural disconnect mirror the broader India–Bharat divide.
Educationists like Sharma-Kukreja warn that without foundational literacy and equitable resources, NEP’s transformative potential remains unfulfilled. Others, like Jain, urge patience but caution that long-term success hinges on bridging structural inequities now.
What Needs to Change?
- According to educationists, to bridge the India–Bharat chasm, the following steps are vital:
- Substantial and transparent funding: Move beyond rhetoric to real monetary commitments.
- Teacher training overhaul: Ensure B.Ed institutions align with NEP pedagogy.
- Localised curriculum frameworks: Enable state-specific adaptation while retaining national goals.
- Infrastructure upgrades: ICT labs, internet, classrooms and vocational labs.
- Ethical integration of IKS and multilingualism: Avoid cultural exclusionism.
- Monitoring and accountability: Expand rollout data, learning outcome tracking, and inclusive assessments.
- If NEP ends up reinforcing disparity instead of remedying it, the constitutional promise of “India, that is Bharat” risks becoming a hollow slogan.
