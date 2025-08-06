ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Years Of NEP 2020: The India‑Bharat Divide Deepens, Not Diminishes

New Delhi: Five years after the unveiling of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Indian education environment remains divided between an urban opportunity and a rural deadlock. The policy provides for a "decolonisation" vision for its education and an intention to build the foundation for locally relevant, inclusive pedagogy. However, it exposes a divide due to its unaffordability and inequality in application.

Educators warn that "India, that is Bharat", as an imagined unity, is fraying at the seams, given structural, financial, and socio-political tensions.

Anand Kumar, former president of the Federation of Central Universities Teachers' Associations (FEDCUTA) and professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru Univesity, told ETV Bharat, "The New Education Policy 2020 is unworkable because of three critical failures: growing political interference in academic institutions, complete disregard for the severe resource crunch, and the persistent neglect of corruption in the examination system."

Colonial Legacy and the NEP’s Decolonising Mission

NEP 2020 targets India's colonial inheritance, often referred to as "Macaulayvian", as not fit for a diverse Bharat with indigenous knowledge, multi-lingualism, and regional spirit applicability. The policy's reform initiatives even include learning outcome descriptors, digital frameworks with FAIS and DIKSHA, an Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), vocational tracks, and multiple entry-exit points, among other things, to potentially create decentralised global citizens, grounded in Indian values.

Educationalists argue that while the policy's vision and premise have lofty ideals, what we see has failed to prepare educational institutions in rural and under-resourced regions.

Funding Shortfalls: Promise vs Deliver

The NEP mandates a 6 per cent GDP allocation to education, a figure that mirrors the Kothari Commission's (1979) call. Five years on, funding has fallen short: allocations slipped from 3.53 per cent of GDP pre-NEP to just 2.5 per cent in 2024‑25. Without clear fiscal plans or financial memoranda, the policy risks are being aspirational rather than operational.

States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal, which are not aligning closely with NEP frameworks, have reportedly faced delays or denials in Central funding tied to PM-SHRI and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

Infrastructure Woes, Digital Gaps and the Twin‑Track Reality

Data from UDISE (2023–24) highlights stark inequities: only 57.2 per cent of schools have functional computers, 53.9 per cent have internet, and just 35 per cent host smart classrooms. Nearly 80 per cent of 3,96,000 government schools lacked ICT labs until recently. Without infrastructure, digital integration — a policy pillar — remains a dream in the pipeline.

Shaveta Sharma Kukreja of Central Square Foundation urges prioritising FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) to anchor reforms in marginalised zones, but only 48 per cent of Class 3 students meet reading fluency levels, per ASER 2024. These systemic gaps underscore a contrary picture: NEP reforms flourish in India's metro classrooms, yet stall in Bharat’s neglected hinterland.

Institutional Realities: HEI Reforms Lagging

NEP envisaged flexible entry-exit pathways, ABC and campus autonomy. Yet only 36 per cent of higher education institutions (HEIs) have implemented multiple entry-exit options, and just 64 per cent of colleges maintain ABC records. Autonomy remains elusive for most, with only 22 per cent of HEIs achieving autonomous status due to bureaucratic inertia.

JS Rajput, former NCERT director, stresses, "Reforms must empower teachers and students and not add layers of bureaucracy disconnected from classroom realities."

Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) and Cultural Centralism

NEP introduced IKS as a central pillar, via 27 research centres, teacher-training hubs and language programmes. But its rollout has been skewed: only 38 per cent of institutions offer IKS electives in practice, and 92 per cent have yet to empanel traditional ‘Kala Gurus’, marginalising the policy's intent.