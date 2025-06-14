Five Years Of Galwan Valley Clash: India-China Border Skirmish To Disengagement

Hyderabad: India and China's relations deteriorated due to Beijing's aggressive posture at LAC in April-May 2020. On June 15, 2020, 20 Indian soldiers died in the line of duty thwarting the Chinese offensive in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh. An unspecified number of Chinese soldiers also perished in brutal hand-to-hand combat.
On the eve of the fifth anniversary of the border clashes between the two neighbours, ETV Bharat revisits the India-China border dispute in Eastern Ladakh.
India-China Border Dispute At A Glance
In May 2020 China had diverted its troops who had come to the Tibetan plateau region for their annual exercise, towards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, creating a standoff with India. The PLA established a series of blockades that prevented Indian forces from patrolling their claimed part of the Line of Actual Control in six strategic points. These are the Depsang Bulge, the Galwan area, two areas in the Kugrang river valley, the north bank of the Pangong Tso lake, and the Charding-Ninglung Nala area in Demchok. Simultaneously, China deployed 50-60,000 troops along the Line of Control without
the prior notification that should be given as per the 1996 Sino-Indian Agreement in the military field along the Line of Actual Control.
How The Galwan Clash Occurred
The origins of the Galwan clash back to May 22, 2020, when Indian soldiers attempted to build a temporary bridge over the Galwan River. The report specified that on this date, Indian troops led by Colonel Santosh, commander of the 16th Bihar Regiment, constructed a temporary bridge over a stream of the Galwan River to facilitate the monitoring of Chinese activities. The Chinese were constructing their own infrastructure in the buffer zone, and the Indian bridge construction provoked a strong reaction from the Chinese side.
On June 6, 80 PLA soldiers arrived to dismantle the bridge, leading to a confrontation with nearly 100 Indian troops. Following this standoff, both sides agreed to withdraw personnel from the buffer zone and dismantle any facilities that crossed the line.
The Chinese did not uphold their promise and began dismantling the Indian bridge instead of removing their infrastructure. In response, on June 15, 2020, Col. Santosh Babu and his troops went to the disputed area in the Galwan Valley at night to remove the Chinese encroachments. Col. Qi Fabao of the Chinese side, along with approximately 150 soldiers, was present. Rather than engaging in dialogue, Fabao ordered his troops to form a battle formation, disregarding the mutual agreements.
The Martyrdom Of Indian Soldiers
The clashes resulted in India losing 20 of its soldiers,including Col. Santosh Babu in charge of the 16th Bihar Infantry Battalion. China initially denied facing any casualties in the attack. However, after months of denial, China later acknowledged the loss of at least 5 of its soldiers, although independent reports suggested Beijing lost around 35-40 soldiers in the clashes.
How The Deadlock Was Solved
It took more than 4 Years to solve the border clash in Eastern Ladakh.
- Border affairs meetings: India and China held 31st round of border affairs meeting to solve the border dispute between two countries in Eastern Ladakh.
- 21 rounds of Military meetings held so far: To address the standoff, the two sides have conducted 21 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks.
- The Disengagement From 7 Friction Points: Since the Corps commander-level talks in 2020, the two sides have so far undertaken disengagement from all friction points — from Galwan after the violent clash in July 2020, from the North and South Banks of Pangong Tso in February 2021, from Patrolling Point (PP) 17 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area in August 2021 and PP15 in September 2022. The last disengagement,from PP15, was a result of the understanding reached during the 16th round of Corps Commander-level military talks on July 17, 2022. Demchok and Depsang friction points disengagement was completed on 30th October 2024.
India-China Border Dispute: A Timeline
2020
- May 5-6: Indian and Chinese patrols clashed on the northern bank of Ladakh’s Pangong Tso Lake. Videos showed soldiers of both countries engaging in fistfights, throwing stones at each other and Chinese troops attacking Indian soldiers with nail-studded clubs.
- May 9: Soldiers engage in a heated confrontation in north Sikkim’s Naku La area. Seven Chinese and four Indian soldiers were injured. On May 12, there were reports of tensions building up in Galwan Valley.
- May 19-21: China’s foreign ministry accused Indian troops of trespassing on the LAC on May 19. India refuted the contention on May 21.
- May 25: China brought in nearly 5,000 soldiers on its side of the disputed border in the Ladakh sector. India also sent military reinforcements.
- June 2020: A rare meeting was held between top military officers, Major General Liu Lin, commander of the People’s Liberation Army in South Xinjiang region, and Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of Leh-based 14 Corps, on June 6. The two discussed the de-escalation plan.
- June 15-The Galwan Valley Clash: India and China engaged in the deadliest clash in 45 years in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, 20 Indian soldiers including a commanding officer of 16th Bihar regiment Colonel Santosh Babu,were martyred in a violent clash with chinese PLA soldiers that took place in Galwan valley. The Indian army said soldiers died in a physical fight that involved stones and batons and was not shot at.
- 20.06.2020: India changes rules of engagement along the contested Line of actual control gives complete freedom of action to commanders deployed along the LAC to handle situations at the tactical level.
- July 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ladakh and lauded the bravery of Indian troops.
- July 25, 2020: Troops disengaged from Galwan Valley, Patrolling Point 15, and Hot Springs/Gogra area amid ongoing talks. Disengagement in the Finger Area still due.
- Aug, 2020: On the night of August 29-30, Chinese army attempted ‘provocative military movement’ to change status quo south of the Pangong Tso lake region First time Indian and Chinese forces faced off South of the Pangong Lake 200 chinese soldiers attempts to push deeper into Indian territory. India preempts provocative military movements of China in south Pangong TSO.
- 30.08.2020: Indian Army stops provocative military movements by the PLA on the southern bank of Pangong Tso. Captures some dominating heights in South Pangong TSO.
- 02.09.2020: India banned 118 China-Linked mobile Apps ,Including widely popular games PUBG.
- 07.09.2020: Shots fired at LAC after 45 years Chinese troops fired into air to intimidate Indian soldiers holding a dominating heights near a strategic mountain pass in eastern Ladakh in a failed attempt to close in on a forward position controlled by India.
- 09.09.2020: Army rushes tanks, infantry combat vehicles to strategic heights amid China’s intimidatory moves While The PLA increases troops in Finger Four region.
- 11.09.2020: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow during the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral meeting. They agreed on a five-point plan to ease border tensions, which included new confidence-building measures.
2021
- January 2021: Sikkim Skirmish: Another clash between the two troops left soldiers from both sides injured. The clash occurred along the border between China and India's Sikkim state, which lies between Bhutan and Nepal. Indian soldiers foiled an attempt by the Chinese to intrude across the border in Sikkim. At least 20 PLA soldiers were reportedly injured in the clash.
- 10.02.2021: The Chinese and Indian border troops began the process of disengagement on the southern and northern banks of Pangong Lake, Chinese media reported quoting China’s defence ministry. It took 9 months to disengage from pangong tso. The agreement was reached in the ninth round of military talks between Corps Commanders in January 2021
- February 2021: For the first time since the clash, China acknowledged that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in the Galwan region.
- 28.06.2021: India redirects at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China.At that time India had around 200,000 troops focussed on the border, a rise of more than 40 per cent from 2020.
- August 2021: A hotline is established between ground commanders in Kongra La in north Sikkim and Khamba Dzong in the Tibetan Autonomous Region. In August 2021 when the two armies pulled back their forward deployed troops from the Gogra sector (PP-17A).
- October 2021: Talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders to resolve a protracted standoff broke down. Both countries blamed each other for the failure to make progress.
- December 2021: Despite official disengagement at the friction points of Galwan, Gogra and Pangong Tso, satellite images showed China was building infrastructure to beef up forces in Ladakh.
- September 2021 - Shots Fired: Allegations of shots fired near Pangong Lake, violating the 1996 no-firearms agreement.
2022
- 08.09.2022: According to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China corps commander-level meeting, Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way,” Some areas still remained to be de-escalated after Indian and Chinese troops withdrew from Gogra-Hot Springs in Ladakh in September 2022.
- December 2022 - Tawang Clash: In December 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh to unilaterally change the status quo, which was contested by the Indian Army in a resolute manner.
2023
- May 2023: China appointed Xu Feihong as its envoy to India after an 18-month gap. Xu expressed a willingness to improve and develop China-India relations, stating, “I will make my due contribution to the improvement and development of China-India relations.”
- Sept, 2023: In September 2023, when India hosted the G-20 Summit for the first time, Chinese President Xi did not attend the meeting and dispatched his Premier Li Qiang instead.
- In 2023, China released what it calls its standard map in which it yet again showed Indian territory as its own, which was protested by India.
2024
In 2024 China released the fourth list of its own names for places in Arunachal Pradesh.
- 19.02.2024: The 21st round of the India-China corps commander level meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on February 19. They agreed to maintain "peace and tranquillity" on the ground in border areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh during a fresh round of high-level military talks.
- 04.07.2024: EAM S Jaishankar, Wang Yi meet on sidelines of SCO summit in Kazakhstan, agree to step up talks to resolve border issues.
- 29.08.2024: At the 31st meeting of working Mechanism for consultation and coordination since start of standoff, both sides agree to find resolution.
- 12.09.2024: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have agreed to work together to create conditions for the improvement of bilateral relations during their meeting in Russia.Both sides agreed to work with urgency and redouble their efforts to realize complete disengagement in the remaining areas. NSA conveyed that peace and tranquility in borders areas and respect for LAC are essential for normalcy in bilateral relations.
- 13.09.2024: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning, at a regular press conference on September 13, said, “In recent years, frontline armies of the two countries have realised disengagement from four areas in the western sector of the China-India border, including the Galwan Valley. The China-India border situation is generally stable and under control.”
- 24.09.2024: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in New York speaking at the Asia Society at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York, that 75 per cent progress on the India-China border dispute talks was done, it was only on the disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh.
- 01.10.2024: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi says trust between two armies " biggest casualty" of standoff.
- 21.10.2024: India says it has arrived at an agreement with China on Patrolling arrangements along LAC. External affairs minister S Jaishankar said the two sides have gone back to the situation that existed on the LAC in 2020, and the disengagement process with China “has been completed”.
- 22.10.2024: China also confirmed the deal saying, that a resolution has been reached on "relevant matters" and that it will work with New Delhi to implement these resolutions. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that, going forward, his country will work with India to implement these resolutions.
- 23.10.2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of BRICS Summit and underlined that “maintaining peace on border should be our priority” and “mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should be the basis of our ties”.
- 25.10.2024: Disengagement at the Line of Actual Control has started under an agreement between India and China to end the nearly four-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh. Some temporary tents from Depsang and Demchok — the remaining friction points in the border dispute — were removed by both countries, defence sources told.
- 30.10.2024: The disengagement between India and China in Depsang and Demchok completed, It Co-ordinated patrolling would start soon by both sides and added the ground commanders would continue to hold talks.
- 31.10.2024: Indian and Chinese troops started patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after a gap of over four years, marking a massive de-escalation in border tensions sparked by a deadly clash between the two sides in 2020. The soldiers patrolled areas in Depsang and Demchok after informing the other side and exchanged sweets to mark Diwali, a day after they completed military disengagement.
