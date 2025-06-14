ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Years Of Galwan Valley Clash: India-China Border Skirmish To Disengagement

Hyderabad: India and China's relations deteriorated due to Beijing's aggressive posture at LAC in April-May 2020. On June 15, 2020, 20 Indian soldiers died in the line of duty thwarting the Chinese offensive in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh. An unspecified number of Chinese soldiers also perished in brutal hand-to-hand combat.

On the eve of the fifth anniversary of the border clashes between the two neighbours, ETV Bharat revisits the India-China border dispute in Eastern Ladakh.

India-China Border Dispute At A Glance

In May 2020 China had diverted its troops who had come to the Tibetan plateau region for their annual exercise, towards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, creating a standoff with India. The PLA established a series of blockades that prevented Indian forces from patrolling their claimed part of the Line of Actual Control in six strategic points. These are the Depsang Bulge, the Galwan area, two areas in the Kugrang river valley, the north bank of the Pangong Tso lake, and the Charding-Ninglung Nala area in Demchok. Simultaneously, China deployed 50-60,000 troops along the Line of Control without

the prior notification that should be given as per the 1996 Sino-Indian Agreement in the military field along the Line of Actual Control.

How The Galwan Clash Occurred

The origins of the Galwan clash back to May 22, 2020, when Indian soldiers attempted to build a temporary bridge over the Galwan River. The report specified that on this date, Indian troops led by Colonel Santosh, commander of the 16th Bihar Regiment, constructed a temporary bridge over a stream of the Galwan River to facilitate the monitoring of Chinese activities. The Chinese were constructing their own infrastructure in the buffer zone, and the Indian bridge construction provoked a strong reaction from the Chinese side.

On June 6, 80 PLA soldiers arrived to dismantle the bridge, leading to a confrontation with nearly 100 Indian troops. Following this standoff, both sides agreed to withdraw personnel from the buffer zone and dismantle any facilities that crossed the line.

The Chinese did not uphold their promise and began dismantling the Indian bridge instead of removing their infrastructure. In response, on June 15, 2020, Col. Santosh Babu and his troops went to the disputed area in the Galwan Valley at night to remove the Chinese encroachments. Col. Qi Fabao of the Chinese side, along with approximately 150 soldiers, was present. Rather than engaging in dialogue, Fabao ordered his troops to form a battle formation, disregarding the mutual agreements.