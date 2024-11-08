Five-Year-Old Consumes Samosa Containing Dead Lizard in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Rewa: A shocking incident occurred in Rewa's Nipaniya locality in Madhya Pradesh when a five-year-old boy fell seriously ill after eating a samosa bought from a local shop. The kid, who had returned home from school, ate the samosa, and soon after, his health began to deteriorate. When his family checked the half-eaten samosa, they were horrified to discover the front part of a dead lizard inside it. The family believes the kid may have consumed the lizard, along with the samosa.
The incident took place on Thursday when Pankaj Sharma's five-year-old son and his daughter had gone to school. Pankaj, along with a friend, had gone to the hospital for his wife’s eye treatment. On the way back, he asked his friend to buy samosas and jalebis from a nearby shop.
Upon returning home, the child immediately asked for food, and the family gave him the samosas. After eating half, the child complained about the strange taste and set the remaining samosa aside. As his condition worsened, his father became suspicious and checked the half-eaten samosa. To their utter dismay, they found a dead lizard inside the samosa.
Immediately, the family rushed the kid to Gandhi Memorial Hospital where the kid was undergoing treatment. The child was admitted for further care and is expected to remain under medical supervision for the next few days.
The family is now planning to file a formal complaint against Suresh Hotel, located in the Dhekha locality, and has also informed the police and the food department about the incident.
Read more: Lizard Tail In Mess Food At Central University Of Rajasthan; Bhagirath Chaudhary Asks VC To Probe