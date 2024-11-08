ETV Bharat / bharat

Five-Year-Old Consumes Samosa Containing Dead Lizard in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Rewa: A shocking incident occurred in Rewa's Nipaniya locality in Madhya Pradesh when a five-year-old boy fell seriously ill after eating a samosa bought from a local shop. The kid, who had returned home from school, ate the samosa, and soon after, his health began to deteriorate. When his family checked the half-eaten samosa, they were horrified to discover the front part of a dead lizard inside it. The family believes the kid may have consumed the lizard, along with the samosa.

The incident took place on Thursday when Pankaj Sharma's five-year-old son and his daughter had gone to school. Pankaj, along with a friend, had gone to the hospital for his wife’s eye treatment. On the way back, he asked his friend to buy samosas and jalebis from a nearby shop.

Upon returning home, the child immediately asked for food, and the family gave him the samosas. After eating half, the child complained about the strange taste and set the remaining samosa aside. As his condition worsened, his father became suspicious and checked the half-eaten samosa. To their utter dismay, they found a dead lizard inside the samosa.