Five Threatening Emails To Blow Up Sri Darbar Sahib Received By Gurdwara Committee In Two Days

Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami today expressed serious concerns over a series of threatening emails received by the Committee.

The emails threatened to blow up Sri Darbar Sahib, the holy place for Sikhs.

The police are investigating the matter, while the Indian Army has launched a search operation after receiving a bomb threat yesterday.

At a media meet, he said that five emails have been received so far, out of which three emails were received today itself. Dhami said that these emails have been sent not only to SGPC but also to Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjit Singh Aujla.

He speculated that these actions could be a conspiracy to intimidate and reduce the congregations at Sri Darbar Sahib.

He said, "If the government wants, it can investigate in depth from which server and IP address these emails were sent."

Dhami warned that in history too, there have been attacks on Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, but the Sikh community has always rebuilt with its faith and tithe. (the practice of giving a tenth of one’s income or produce to a religious body.)

He said that if such threats are received even in independent India, then this is a serious matter and the government should take immediate action. He said that the SGPC has also increased its task force and is on full alert.

He said: “the government has all the mechanisms and instruments, if the government wants, it can reveal it very soon and can also find out the culprits.”

He suggested that the government should set up a committee of religious intellectuals. The President finally emphasized that if anyone is working with wrong motives through threats or fake IDs related to religion or institutions, then the police and cyber agencies should take immediate and serious action.

The SGPC President said that the first email was on July 14 and the second on July 15. After this, MP Gurjit Aujla also received this mail in which it was written that this is being sent to SGPC and MPs who are present. Fake IDs of Kerala CM have been used and the second e-mail purportedly came from former CJI of India, Justice Chandrachud’s ID.

He said, "If the government wants, it can conduct a thorough investigation as to from which server and IP address these emails were sent." He said that the government has all the mechanisms, if the government wants, it can disclose the culprits.

In 1984, Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib were badly damaged. The Sikhs of the Guru have renovated the buildings of Sri Darbar Sahib or Sri Akal Takht Sahib with their holy tithes.

He said that the government needs to take action and not just keep watching. He said that the government is already working at its level, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has also increased its task force and is fully alert.