Five soldiers killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge Near LoC In Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

Jammu: Five soldiers were killed and five others injured in a tragic road accident near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balnoi area of Mendhar, in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred near Ghora Post in Balnoi when a vehicle carrying the soldiers plunged into a deep gorge.

Taking to X, the White Knight Corps (16 Corps), spokesman said, "All ranks of White Knight Corps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the Poonch sector. Rescue operations are going on and the injured personnel are undergoing treatment."

Disclosing details, a police officer, who was monitoring the operation at the spot said that the vehicle fell into a deep gorge and immediately after the accident quick reaction team of the Indian Army reached the spot and evacuated the injured to the nearby camp where they were receiving treatment. "A total of 10 soldiers, including a driver, were injured and out of which five succumbed to their injuries," said an official.