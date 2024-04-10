Six Killed in Road Accident in Tamil Nadu; Mishap Caught on Camera

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): At least six people, including five from a family, were killed in a road accident in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, police said.

A senior police official said one of the deceased Kanakavel, who hails from the Villapuram area of Madurai city, was coming to Madurai in his car this morning after going with his family to take part in the festival at Mariamman temple in Dhalavaipuram in neighbouring Virudhunagar district.

While the car was speeding towards Madurai on the Sivarakottai four-lane road near Thirumangalam, rammed into a guava seller Pandi from Stanur who was riding a two-wheeler. The car veered off after hitting the two-wheeler and collided with the centre median and got flung in the air before it landed on its side in the approach lane's service road. The Mahindra Marazzo MPV the family was travelling was completely mangled.

"Kanakavel was driving the car. While coming towards Madurai, he was trying to avoid hitting the two-wheeler when the mishap occurred. He lost control of the vehicle, hit the two-wheeler and crashed into the barrier wall in the middle, overturning and resulting in multiple casualties," the senior police official said.

The other deceased have been identified as Kanakavel's wife Krishnakumari, 58, his daughter-in-law Nagajyoti, 28, and his two grandchildren. The Kallikkudi police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and are investigating the accident, the police official added. On Tuesday, at least five people were killed in a car accident near Vellakovil in Tiruppur district.