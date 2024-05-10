12 Naxalites Killed in Encounter with Security Personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District

Bijapur: Twelve Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, the police said. According to Bijapur SP and Dantewada DIG, the encounter was going on in the forests of Pedia since 6 am. Twelver Naxalites were killed in the encounter that continued for more than 12 hours. After the encounter was over, when the area was searched, the bodies of 12 Naxalites were found there. A large quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the spot.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Pidia village under Gangaloor Police Station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, according to a senior police officer.

Top Naxalite leader surrounded by soldiers in Bijapur: Joint team DRG, STG and Cobra battalion soldiers had gone on an anti-Naxalite operation in the early hours of Friday morning in the forests of Pedia in Gangalur police station area of Bijapur. The encounter started shortly after the arrival of the soldiers at around 6 am. There is intermittent firing from both the soldiers and the Naxalites. Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav has confirmed the encounter. It is coming to light that the soldiers have surrounded the big leaders of Naxalites from all sides.

In the Gangalur encounter, 900 soldiers surrounded the Naxalites in the forests of Pedia, said Dantewada DIG Kamlochan Kashyap and added that the encounter was going on. The soldiers have cordoned off the entire area as the top leaders of Naxalites were trapped. According to the police, only when the soldiers return from the front it will become clear how many Naxalites have been killed.

The police received the information about the presence of Naxalites in the Pedia forest. Immediately, the Dantewada and Bijapur district soldiers, including CRPF personnel, DRG and STF, conducted a joint operation. According to the information, there was news of the presence of hardcore Naxalite Papa Rao and many more dreaded Naxalites, said Jitendra Yadav, SP, Bijapur.

