Five Minor Boys Drown While Swimming In AP's YSR District

YSR District: In a shocking turn of events, five minor boys drowned while swimming in a pond in Mallepalli under Brahmangari Matham Mandal in the YSR district of Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased, all under 15, went out to play on Monday afternoon but didn't return home till the evening, leading to the growing anxiety among their parents. Afterwards, when they got the shocking news, the world came apart for them.

Police said seven boys from the village went to the Mallepalli Pond for swimming. However, two of them turned back halfway, while the remaining five drowned without anyone around to help. The family members of the deceased children began searching, and their worst fears were confirmed when clothes and sandals were found on the bank of the pond. A search operation was undertaken with the help of firefighters and deep-sea divers. The bodies of the deceased were fished out at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Dixit (12) from Mallepalli, Charan (15) from Peddabodhanam of Nandyal district, Parthu (12), Harshavardhan (12) from Uppalapadu and Tarun Yadav (10) from Malleru Kottalu under Kasinayana Mandal. The bodies were sent to the Proddatur Government Hospital for autopsy, a police official added.