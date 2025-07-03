ETV Bharat / bharat

'Five Lakh Homeless In Jammu And Kashmir': Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Srinagar; Announces Housing Under PMAY

Srinagar: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a major push to address homelessness in Jammu and Kashmir, revealing that nearly five lakh in the Union Territory had been identified as living without permanent housing. The housing is being provided to them under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

"Har gareeb ko chhat milegi. It is Prime Minister Modi's resolve that no citizen of this country should remain without a roof over their head. We have completed the survey, which has revealed around 5 lakh are still homeless(in Jammu and Kashmir). Verification is underway. Once that is done, house allocation will begin without delay," Chouhan announced along with J&K Chief minister Omar Abdullah at a press briefing in Srinagar.

Chouhan said the objective was to ensure targeted delivery — that only eligible individuals benefit from the scheme. "The list will be verified rigorously so no ineligible person gets undue advantage," he said.

The announcement comes as the Centre ramps up its rural development and welfare agenda in Jammu and Kashmir. Chouhan also highlighted progress under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), with a focus on economic empowerment of women through self-help groups (SHGs). He praised the ongoing 'Lakhpati Didi' campaign, which aims to enable rural women to earn at least Rs 1 lakh annually through entrepreneurship, handicrafts, farming, and small businesses.

"Jammu and Kashmir's daughters are becoming financially independent. Many women have already become Lakhpatis, and now we are introducing the concept of ‘Millennial Didi’ — women earning Rs 10 lakh a year," he said.

He cited real-life examples and a new documentation effort underway to celebrate the success stories of these women. Chouhan acknowledged implementation gaps in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, which provides guaranteed wage employment to rural workers. However, he assured that corrective steps are being taken.

"Targets for job creation have been set for this year, and field-level monitoring is ongoing to ensure timely execution. No worker should feel left behind," he said.

In his detailed remarks, Chouhan also tried to address agricultural concerns specific to Jammu and Kashmir, especially the horticulture sector.