Five Killed In Jammu Kashmir As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Ramban And Other Districts

Jammu: Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Ramban and Reasi districts, where at least five people have been killed in the past 24 hours. Hundreds of others were also displaced and trapped in the region when rainfall caused landslides and flash floods, disrupting road connectivity.

Three deaths have occurred in Ramban alone when a cloudburst hit the Seri Bagna village, leading to landslides. Two brothers, Aqib Ahmad and Mohd Saqib, are among the deceased. In the Reasi district, two people, including a woman, died after they were struck by lightning in the Arnas area on Saturday.

Five Killed In Jammu Kashmir As Heavy Rains, Cloudburst Wreak Havoc (ETV Bharat)

According to officials, dozens of residential houses were damaged after a flash flood hit the Dharamkund village of Ramban. “More than 100 trapped villagers were rescued by police and were shifted to safer places. Several vehicles were also swept away in the flood caused by a stream overflowing,” they said.

The landslide also hit the Shan Palace area of Ramban following heavy downpour. Several people and vehicles were feared trapped under the debris of damaged structures. Some locals also took shelter on rooftops amid the flood-like situation.

Following the latest casualties in Ramban caused by rain accompanied by hailstorms, strong winds and lightning, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which have caused considerable damage to life and property. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour,” he posted on X. “We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed,” he said.

Abdullah is also scheduled to convene a review meeting for restoration, relief, and repair plans. “For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas,” he adds.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also instructed the district administration to remain alert and provide all necessary relief, rescue and financial support.

He said that he was in constant touch with the Deputy Commissioner, Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary and assured that both financial and other support is being provided. “Every kind of relief, both financial and otherwise, is being provided. The DC has been conveyed that, if need be, whatever more is required can be provided from the MP’s personal resources as well. The request is not to panic. We shall all, together, overcome this natural calamity (sic),” Singh posted on X.

The Congress Party also expressed sadness over the loss of lives in the Ramban district. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the individuals who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident," J&K Congress posted on X.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban Kulbir Singh claimed that the three people, including two children, were killed due to a house collapse in the Bagna area after continuous rains. “More than 100 people have been rescued and shifted to safer locations. It was halted due to continuous rains and will resume once the weather improves,” he said.

“Two hotels, shops, and some houses have suffered damage. The National Highway is closed at multiple locations,” he said.

SSP Traffic National Highway (Ramban), Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie, said that rains are ongoing, and the highway is blocked at five locations due to landslides and shooting stones. “I am also at the spot where the damage has occurred. Once the rains stop, the restoration work will be started,” he said.