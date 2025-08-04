ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Kanwariyas Killed As Vehicle Overturns Into Flooded River In Bihar's Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur: What was meant to be a night of devotion turned into a devastating tragedy for families of at least five Kanwariyas who lost their lives when their vehicle fitted with DJ boxes overturned into a rain-swollen river under Shahkund police station area of Bihar's Bhagalpur on late Sunday night, police said.

The tragic incident occurred near Belthu Mahato Sthan on the Shahkund-Bhagalpur main road, where 12 young devotees were en route to Sultanganj Ganga Ghat to fetch holy water for offering at Jaithornath Dham in Amarpur on the last Monday of the Sawan month. The vehicle was carrying not only the devotees, but also a generator and a sound system.

The victims have been identified as Santosh Kumar (20), son of Nimal Paswan, Manoj Kumar, Vikram Kumar, Ankush Kumar, and the fifth victim was also named Vikram Kumar. They hailed from Purani Kherhi and Kaswa Kherhi villages under Kherhi Panchayat, just half a kilometre from Shahkund market and were students of Shahkund High School. They were part of a local Kanwar group participating in the annual pilgrimage. Out of the 12 youths on board, three managed to swim out, though they remain in deep shock and have not yet given statements. The driver's whereabouts remain unknown; some villagers claim he fled the scene, while others fear he may have drowned.

"When the vehicle started veering to one side, the wheel skidded, and it came in contact with the electric wire, after which people started getting electric shocks, leading to chaos. I was thrown out of the vehicle by the impact of the shock. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which fell straight into the roadside drain," Abhishek Kumar, a Kanwariya, said.

Shahkund BDO Rajiv Rajan said five people have died in the mishap, and the number of the injured is yet to be ascertained. "People had blocked the road, protesting the incident and were later pacified with the promise of just compensation to the next of the deceased," he added.