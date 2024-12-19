Five Including Two Children Killed In Mishap On Bewar-Pilibhit Highway

Shahjahanpur: Five persons including two children and two women died and five others sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the highway in Pilibhit on Wednesday night.
The injured were rushed to the Autonomous State Medical College in Pilibhit where three of them remain critical. The car with 10 passengers was playing from Shahjahanpur to Delhi.
Riyasat Ali, a resident of Nawada Nagla Banwari village in the Kant area of Shahjahanpur, was a wholesale trader of readymade clothes in Delhi. On Wednesday night, he was headed to Delhi by car with his wife Amna Begum, four children— Subhan, Aamir, Khushi and Gudiya — along with Shalu Chandra, a resident of Dundwara in Kasganj, his wife Anu, their children Ansh and Noor. Shalu also worked in Delhi.
At 10:30 pm, an animal suddenly came in front of their car near Budhwana village of Madanpur on the Bewar-Pilibhit highway. In a bid to save it, the car went out of control and collided with a rice-laden truck, leading to the instantaneous deaths of Riyasat, Amna, and Gudiya.
On receiving information, local police, district magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh, and superintendent of police Rajesh S reached the spot. The police have taken the truck into custody.
Police said the seven-seater vehicle, over-capacitated with 10 passengers, was badly damaged following the accident.
Rajesh S said three people died on the spot. While Anu and Noor died undergoing treatment. Five people including two children are undergoing treatment. Singh said compensation will be given to the families of the deceased and efforts are being made to provide better treatment.
