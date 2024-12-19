ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Including Two Children Killed In Mishap On Bewar-Pilibhit Highway

Shahjahanpur DM and SP speak to the kin of the injured in the hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Shahjahanpur: Five persons including two children and two women died and five others sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the highway in Pilibhit on Wednesday night.

The injured were rushed to the Autonomous State Medical College in Pilibhit where three of them remain critical. The car with 10 passengers was playing from Shahjahanpur to Delhi.

Riyasat Ali, a resident of Nawada Nagla Banwari village in the Kant area of ​​Shahjahanpur, was a wholesale trader of readymade clothes in Delhi. On Wednesday night, he was headed to Delhi by car with his wife Amna Begum, four children— Subhan, Aamir, Khushi and Gudiya — along with Shalu Chandra, a resident of Dundwara in Kasganj, his wife Anu, their children Ansh and Noor. Shalu also worked in Delhi.

At 10:30 pm, an animal suddenly came in front of their car near Budhwana village of Madanpur on the Bewar-Pilibhit highway. In a bid to save it, the car went out of control and collided with a rice-laden truck, leading to the instantaneous deaths of Riyasat, Amna, and Gudiya.