Five Including Mother, Stepfather Held For Selling Infant For Rs 15 Lakh In Kerala's Malappuram

Keerthana and her husband, Siva, who were residing in a rented accommodation near the Tirur bus stand, conspired to sell the infant to Kozhikode's Adilakshmi.

Siva (in white shirt), the stepfather of the child, is bring produced in the court. (ETV Bharat)
Published : June 18, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST

Malappuram: In a shocking incident exposing a child trafficking racket, a one-year-old girl child was allegedly sold for Rs 1.5 lakh by her mother and stepfather in Kerala's Malappuram. Five, including the couple, were held in the case. Acting on a tip-off, police rescued the infant, born to Keerthana from Kallakurichi in Salem during her first marriage. She was sold to Adilakshmi, a resident of Kozhikode.

A case under sections 75 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which covers offences such as abandonment of a child, parental abuse, and the sale of a child, has been registered. "A case has also been filed against the accused for human trafficking," Tirur deputy SP Premanandan to ETV Bharat.

Keerthana and her husband, Siva, who were residing in a rented accommodation near the Tirur bus stand, conspired to sell the infant when neighbours alerted the Tirur Police about the transaction.

Following the information, police traced the buyer, Adilakshmi, in Kozhikode and successfully rescued her. Five individuals — Keerthana, Siva, Adilakshmi, and two intermediaries identified as Shelkumar and Premalatha have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused were produced before the Tirur court, which remanded Keerthana and Siva for seven days. Police have applied to the court for custody of the accused for further interrogation and to investigate whether there were broader child trafficking activities.

Initially, the sellers demanded Rs 3 lakh, but eventually settled at Rs 1.5 lakh. The child was handed over to the buyer on the day before the police intervention. Adilakshmi reportedly decided to buy the child as she is childless.

The rescued infant was produced before the Child Welfare Committee and has been relocated to a child protection centre in Malappuram. A DNA test will be conducted on her as part of the ongoing investigation.

TIRUR POLICEJUVENILE JUSTICE ACTHUMAN TRAFFICKINGCHILD WELFARE COMMITTEEINFANT SOLD IN MALAPPURAM

