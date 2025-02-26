ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Including Four Of A Family Die As Car Collides Head-On With State Bus On Karur-Trichy NH

Karur: Five including four members of the same family died after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a state bus on the Karur-Trichy National Highway (NH 81) in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The Kulithalai Police were unable to retrieve the bodies as they got trapped inside the mangled car and the fire department was called who reached the spot and rescued the bodies after an hour's effort. The bodies were sent to the Kulithalai Government District Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

The deceased — identified as Selvaraj (52), a resident of Gandhinagar area in the eastern hills of Sukunapuram in Coimbatore district, along with his wife Kalaiyarasi (42), daughter Akalya (25), and son Arun (22) — went to the Agniveeranar temple in Keezhayur near Orathanadu, Thanjavur district to offer darshan on the occasion of Shivaratri. They met with the accident on their return journey.