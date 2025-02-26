ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Including Four Of A Family Die As Car Collides Head-On With State Bus On Karur-Trichy NH

The deceased, residents of the Gandhinagar area in the eastern hills of Sukunapuram in Coimbatore, went to the Agniveeranar temple in Thanjavur for Mahashivaratri darshan.

The mangled car after the accident.
The mangled car after the accident. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 7:14 PM IST

Karur: Five including four members of the same family died after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a state bus on the Karur-Trichy National Highway (NH 81) in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The Kulithalai Police were unable to retrieve the bodies as they got trapped inside the mangled car and the fire department was called who reached the spot and rescued the bodies after an hour's effort. The bodies were sent to the Kulithalai Government District Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

The deceased — identified as Selvaraj (52), a resident of Gandhinagar area in the eastern hills of Sukunapuram in Coimbatore district, along with his wife Kalaiyarasi (42), daughter Akalya (25), and son Arun (22) — went to the Agniveeranar temple in Keezhayur near Orathanadu, Thanjavur district to offer darshan on the occasion of Shivaratri. They met with the accident on their return journey.

A CCTV footage of the state bus.
A CCTV footage of the state bus. (ETV Bharat)

Police said, the driver of the car, Vishnu (24), from Villarasanpatti in Erode district, also died.

Meanwhile, Karur district collector Thangavel, SP Feroz Khan Abdullah, and Kulithalai sub-collector Swathi Sri reached the spot to enquire about the tragic incident. Following this, the officials also inspected the bodies of the deceased kept at the mortuary of the government hospital.

Also Read:

  1. Five Killed, Six Injured In Road Accident On Mahashivratri In Chhattisgarh's Surguja
  2. 4 Devotees Returning From Mahakumbh Killed As Car Rams Into House In UP's Pratapgarh

Karur: Five including four members of the same family died after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a state bus on the Karur-Trichy National Highway (NH 81) in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The Kulithalai Police were unable to retrieve the bodies as they got trapped inside the mangled car and the fire department was called who reached the spot and rescued the bodies after an hour's effort. The bodies were sent to the Kulithalai Government District Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

The deceased — identified as Selvaraj (52), a resident of Gandhinagar area in the eastern hills of Sukunapuram in Coimbatore district, along with his wife Kalaiyarasi (42), daughter Akalya (25), and son Arun (22) — went to the Agniveeranar temple in Keezhayur near Orathanadu, Thanjavur district to offer darshan on the occasion of Shivaratri. They met with the accident on their return journey.

A CCTV footage of the state bus.
A CCTV footage of the state bus. (ETV Bharat)

Police said, the driver of the car, Vishnu (24), from Villarasanpatti in Erode district, also died.

Meanwhile, Karur district collector Thangavel, SP Feroz Khan Abdullah, and Kulithalai sub-collector Swathi Sri reached the spot to enquire about the tragic incident. Following this, the officials also inspected the bodies of the deceased kept at the mortuary of the government hospital.

Also Read:

  1. Five Killed, Six Injured In Road Accident On Mahashivratri In Chhattisgarh's Surguja
  2. 4 Devotees Returning From Mahakumbh Killed As Car Rams Into House In UP's Pratapgarh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NATIONAL HIGHWAY 81KULITHALAI POLICEKARUR DISTRICT COLLECTORMAHASHIVARATRIFIVE DIE IN TN ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.