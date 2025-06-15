Five Helicopter Accidents With 13 Deaths Since The Opening Of Char Dham Yatra

Dehradun: The rules of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UKADA), the air service manual, and strict government instructions have failed to deter helicopter crashes in Uttarakhand. The latest crash on Sunday in Gaurikund in the Rudraprayag district that killed all seven passengers on board takes the count of avian accidents, including crash-landings and emergency landings, to five in just 45 days of the Char Dham yatra, with the total toll at 13.

A series of helicopter accidents has turned Uttarakhand into a 'crash capital'. Sunday's accident took place while the helicopter, flying from Kedarnath to Guptkashi with seven pilgrims, encountered a snag near Gaurikund due to poor visibility. The victims include a two-year-old girl.

On June 7, a helicopter of Crystal Aviation crash-landed on a car on the highway during its flight from Badasu to Kedarnath. However, all six passengers and the pilot were unhurt. Following the incident, the DGCA had banned helicopter operations by Crystal Aviation till further notice.

On May 17, the helicopter of AIIMS Rishikesh's heli ambulance service crash-landed near a helipad in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath due to damage to the rear part, officials said. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed that all passengers on board the helicopter were safe. Rudraprayag district tourism officer Rahul Chaubey said a major accident was averted due to the pilot's presence of mind. During the emergency landing, the rear part of the Sanjeevani heli ambulance broke.

On May 13, a helicopter on the Char Dham route miraculously averted an accident. As per information, the helicopter was returning from Badrinath with devotees when it suddenly encountered turbulence mid-air due to a technical snag. The alert pilot made an emergency landing in Ukimath, saving the lives of the passengers.

On May 8, a helicopter operated by Crystal Aviation crashed near the Gangaani district during its journey from Kharshali to Jhala. Six passengers from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, along with the pilot, perished, leaving one injured.