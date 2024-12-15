ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Hardcore Naxalites Surrender In Sukma With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty, Marking Major Success In Bastar Crackdown

Five hardcore Naxalites with a Rs 25 lakh bounty surrendered before the Sukma police, marking a significant success.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah was addressing the Naxalism issue in Raipur, security forces achieved significant success in Sukma where five hardcore Naxalites surrendered before the police here on Sunday. According to the police, they are carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh.
Sukma SP Kiran Chavan addresses a press conference on Sunday (ETV Bharat)
Sukma: While Union Home Minister Amit Shah was addressing the Naxalism issue in Raipur, security forces achieved significant success in Sukma where five hardcore Naxalites surrendered before the police here on Sunday. According to the police, they are carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan confirmed that among the surrendered Naxalites was a couple, with a total reward of Rs 25 lakh announced for the group. All five individuals will receive benefits under the Chhattisgarh government's Naxal rehabilitation policy, including an incentive of Rs 25,000 each.

“The impact of the Niyad Nellanar rehabilitation policy and the efforts of the Chhattisgarh government are visible. Influenced by these measures, five hardcore Naxalites, including a couple, surrendered today. The government will soon provide them with the necessary facilities,” said SP Kiran Chavan.

Details of the Surrendered Naxalites

Dhanni alias Kalamu Jogi (20 years), carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh; member of Battalion No. 1

Anvesh alias Akash alias Vetti Bhima (26 years), carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh; member of Company No. 10

Mausam Mahesh (35 years), carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh

Hemla Munni (33 years), carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh

Madvi Pojje (33 years), carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh

Naxal crackdown in Bastar

The momentum against Naxalism continues in Bastar. Seven more Naxalites were arrested in Sukma on Saturday, while a dreaded Naxalite was captured in Bijapur. This series of arrests and surrenders marks a major blow to Naxalite operations in the region, with security forces and the Chhattisgarh Police hailing these developments as significant victories in their fight against red terror.

