ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Hardcore Naxalites Surrender In Sukma With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty, Marking Major Success In Bastar Crackdown

Sukma: While Union Home Minister Amit Shah was addressing the Naxalism issue in Raipur, security forces achieved significant success in Sukma where five hardcore Naxalites surrendered before the police here on Sunday. According to the police, they are carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan confirmed that among the surrendered Naxalites was a couple, with a total reward of Rs 25 lakh announced for the group. All five individuals will receive benefits under the Chhattisgarh government's Naxal rehabilitation policy, including an incentive of Rs 25,000 each.

“The impact of the Niyad Nellanar rehabilitation policy and the efforts of the Chhattisgarh government are visible. Influenced by these measures, five hardcore Naxalites, including a couple, surrendered today. The government will soon provide them with the necessary facilities,” said SP Kiran Chavan.

Details of the Surrendered Naxalites

Dhanni alias Kalamu Jogi (20 years), carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh; member of Battalion No. 1

Anvesh alias Akash alias Vetti Bhima (26 years), carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh; member of Company No. 10