Five Hardcore Maoists Nabbed In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Security forces arrested five hardcore Maoists, who were planning to execute a big conspiracy, during an anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Sunday. A large amount of explosives and banned items were recovered from them.

One of the arrested has been identified as Sanjay Palli (36), a resident of Dampaya village of Bijapur. He has been associated with the Naxalite organisation for a long time.

During the search operation, three Maoists were arrested from the forests between Pidia and Mutvendi under the Gangalore police station with a large amount of explosives. Among the arrested are militia member Kamalu alias Kalmu (30), Kosa Tamo (45), and Kosa Bhogam. The trio was roaming in the forest to execute a big explosion, as cardex wire, electric wire, battery, etc, were recovered from them.

The arrested Maoists were involved in the IED planting on the Mutvendi Kachchi road on July 27, due to which the child of Mutvendi was seriously injured and lost his leg.

During the patrolling on Sunday, two IEDs planted by Maoists in a steel tiffin box were detected on the Kachchi road in Peddakorma by the team of the bomb disposal squad. The explosives were defused safely. The IEDs were planted by Maoists at a distance of 400 to 500 meters from the river.