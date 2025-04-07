Five Female Naxalites With Bounty Lay Down Arms In Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur: Five female Naxalites, carrying rewards on their heads, laid down arms to the Narayanpur Police on Monday. They were active in the Bastar and Abujmarh regions of Chhattisgarh for a long time, police said.

The surrenders show the effectiveness of the Naxal eradication campaign under the 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, being run in the region.

Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar said the rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government is being promoted rapidly in the interior areas of the district. Alongside, basic facilities are also being provided to the villagers under the 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme by opening new security camps. Impressed by this, five female Maoists, carrying rewards, have surrendered today (Monday), he added.

He said each of these Naxalites was carrying Rs 1 lakh on their heads, announced by the state government. They have been identified as Lakshmi Vanjami and Sunny alias Jamli Podiyami, both Nelnar LOS members; Kumme Podiyami (Paralkot Jan Militia member), Sukay Podiyami (Kutul LOS member) and Anita Usendi (Nelnar Area Committee recruit member).

"After surrendering, all the female Naxalites have been provided financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each. Along with this, they will be given other facilities under the Naxal rehabilitation policy of the government. So far, 87 Naxalites have surrendered in Narayanpur this year," the SP said.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the Naxalites to lay down arms and join the mainstream, averring that nobody feels happy when a Naxalite is killed. He asserted that the Union government was committed to eliminating the Naxal menace by March 2026, and the Maoists would not be able to stop the development of tribal residents of Bastar.

"The days when bullets were fired and bombs went off in Bastar are over. I urge Naxalite brothers to lay down arms and join the mainstream. You are our own people. No one feels happy when a Naxalite is killed. Just surrender your weapons and join the mainstream. You cannot stop the development of your tribal brothers and sisters by taking up arms," he said, offering an olive branch to the outlawed Maoist movement.

Surrendered Naxalites who become part of the development process will get full protection from the Union and state governments, the minister assured.