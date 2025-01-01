Five Drown After Falling Into Well In Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh: Five people drowned after falling into a well in Sarabaha village of Churchu block here. Their bodies have been sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A pall of gloom has descended on the entire village after the tragedy.

A scuffle broke out between a couple and in the hit of the moment, the husband jumped into the well with his motorcycle. To rescue him, some neighbours plunged into the well but none could come out alive.

The victim's family said two people entered the well and after seeing them drowning, two others also went inside and all five had a water burial. On getting information, police reached the spot and fished out the bodies from the well. It is learned that the bodies could be taken out after two hours of strenuous effort and emptying the water from the well.

A dispute broke out between Sundar Karmali and his wife Rupa. Sundar jumped into the well with his motorcycle. Seeing him drowning, Suraj and Rahul Karmali got down into the well to retrieve him. When the duo was also drowning, two siblings -- Vinay Karmali and Pankaj Karmali -- entered the well. In the process, all of them died. The age of the deceased is said to be between 22 and 23 years.

"Two persons were brought to the hospital and doctors declared them dead upon arrival. The bodies of all five have been brought to the Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The relatives of all the deceased have also reached the hospital," ASI Mahavir Kumar Mehta of Charhi Police Station said.