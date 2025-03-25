ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Dreaded Gangsters Including Three Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Nabbed By Chandigarh Police

Rahul and Matoria were involved in the assassination of Ambala BSP leader Harbilas Raju Majra in January and were carrying a Rs 5 lakh bounty.

The gangsters following their arrest.
The gangsters following their arrest. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 12:55 PM IST

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police, in collaboration with the Operation Cell, has arrested five dreaded gangsters, three of whom are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Rahul and Matoria, two of those arrested, were involved in the assassination of Ambala BSP leader Harbilas Raju Majra in January and were carrying a Rs 5 lakh bounty each from the Haryana governement.

The operation has also yielded 190 grams of heroin, Rs 4.9 lakh, three pistols, two cartridges, two vehicles and a bike. Investigations revealed that these criminals were involved in drug peddling and murders.

On March 7, a team of the Operation Cell set up a check post near the Inner Motor Market of Sector 48. During this, a bike-borne suspect tried to speed away from the police and was caught during his escapade. About 50 grams of heroin was seized from him. During interrogation, he revealed his name as Narendra Kumar alias Aman, a resident of Mouli Complex. He further told the police that the heroin was bought from Deepak Thapa alias Kancha of Sector 38. Subsequently, Deepakl was arrested along with a pistol and Rs 4.4 lakh procured from drug peddling.

Amid the investigation, police came to know that Rajendra alias Goldie of Jhampur is also a member of this gang. On Monday, he was arrested from the Khatu Shyam area in Rajasthan and brought to Chandigarh. A Fortuner car and several weapons were recovered from him, which he had earned from drug peddling. Police said Dharmendra and Matoria have also been detained for questioning. Based on the information received from them, other suspects will also be caught soon.

The operation is a big step towards curbing the increasing drug menace and crime in the city. Cases of murder, drug trafficking and other crimes are pending against the arrested gangsters. An intensive investigation has been launched by the police to get to the kingpin of this network.

Also Read:

  1. Punjab Police Demolish House Of Drug Peddler In Ludhiana
  2. Punjab Police Arrest 8 Smugglers, Including Woman

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police, in collaboration with the Operation Cell, has arrested five dreaded gangsters, three of whom are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Rahul and Matoria, two of those arrested, were involved in the assassination of Ambala BSP leader Harbilas Raju Majra in January and were carrying a Rs 5 lakh bounty each from the Haryana governement.

The operation has also yielded 190 grams of heroin, Rs 4.9 lakh, three pistols, two cartridges, two vehicles and a bike. Investigations revealed that these criminals were involved in drug peddling and murders.

On March 7, a team of the Operation Cell set up a check post near the Inner Motor Market of Sector 48. During this, a bike-borne suspect tried to speed away from the police and was caught during his escapade. About 50 grams of heroin was seized from him. During interrogation, he revealed his name as Narendra Kumar alias Aman, a resident of Mouli Complex. He further told the police that the heroin was bought from Deepak Thapa alias Kancha of Sector 38. Subsequently, Deepakl was arrested along with a pistol and Rs 4.4 lakh procured from drug peddling.

Amid the investigation, police came to know that Rajendra alias Goldie of Jhampur is also a member of this gang. On Monday, he was arrested from the Khatu Shyam area in Rajasthan and brought to Chandigarh. A Fortuner car and several weapons were recovered from him, which he had earned from drug peddling. Police said Dharmendra and Matoria have also been detained for questioning. Based on the information received from them, other suspects will also be caught soon.

The operation is a big step towards curbing the increasing drug menace and crime in the city. Cases of murder, drug trafficking and other crimes are pending against the arrested gangsters. An intensive investigation has been launched by the police to get to the kingpin of this network.

Also Read:

  1. Punjab Police Demolish House Of Drug Peddler In Ludhiana
  2. Punjab Police Arrest 8 Smugglers, Including Woman

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DRUG TRAFFICKING CHANDIGARHLAWRENCE BISHNOI GANGAMBALA BASP LEADER MURDER CASECHANDIGARH OPERATION CELLCHANDIGARH POLICE NAB 5 GANGSTERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.