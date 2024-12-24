Five Die As Car Collides Head-On With Private Bus In Rajasthan's Karauli

Karauli: Five people died in a horrific road accident in the Karauli district, Rajasthan on Tuesday, and more than 15 others were injured. The accident occurred on the Kudgaon-Salempur road when a car carrying devotees, returning from Kailadevi, collided head-on with a private bus.

The injured were taken to the district hospital, while the bodies were placed in the mortuary. Dr Ramkesh Meena, Chief Medical Officer of the District Hospital, explained that the car was proceeding from Karauli to Gangapur City, while the private bus was heading from Gangapur to Karauli. The collision occurred between Kudgaon and Salempur Road, resulting in the death of five, including three women and two men. Four bodies have been kept in the mortuary at the district hospital, and one body is at Gangapur City.

The condition of the more than 15 injured passengers is being monitored. Police station officer Rukmini Gurjar reported that the impact of the collision was so severe that the car was severely damaged. The passengers on the bus also sustained injuries. On receiving news of the accident, local police officers reached the spot, and the injured were transported to the hospital with the help of nearby residents. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased.