ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Contractual Labourers Suffocate To Death While Cleaning Tank In South Mumbai

Mumbai: Five contractual workers choked to death while cleaning a water tank in an underconstruction building in South Mumbai on Sunday, officials said. The tragedy struck at the Bismillah Space building on Dimtimkar Road in the Nagpada area around 12.30 pm, they added.

The workers entered the tank for cleaning but passed out due to suffocation while doing the job inside, said a fire official.

Other workers at the construction site alerted the fire brigade, which rescued the five men and rushed them to the state-run JJ hospital. However, doctors declared them dead upon arrival, said an official.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and local police have reached the spot, and a probe is underway, said a police official.