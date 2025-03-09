Five Contractual Labourers Suffocate To Death While Cleaning Tank In South Mumbai

Mumbai: Five contractual workers choked to death while cleaning a water tank in an underconstruction building in South Mumbai on Sunday, officials said. The tragedy struck at the Bismillah Space building on Dimtimkar Road in the Nagpada area around 12.30 pm, they added.
The workers entered the tank for cleaning but passed out due to suffocation while doing the job inside, said a fire official.
Other workers at the construction site alerted the fire brigade, which rescued the five men and rushed them to the state-run JJ hospital. However, doctors declared them dead upon arrival, said an official.
Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and local police have reached the spot, and a probe is underway, said a police official.
In a related incident, three persons sustained burn injuries after a gas pipeline caught fire on a road in Mumbai's Andheri area early on Sunday. Two vehicles were also damaged in the incident, an official said.
In a statement, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) said the pipeline was damaged due to the "JCB impact during unauthorised, uncontrolled digging". The blaze erupted at 12.35 am in a heavily leaking supply pipeline of the MGL, passing through the middle of a road at Sher-E-Punjab society near a gurdwara at Takshila in Andheri (East) area, a fire official said. It was a "level-one" fire, which was confined to two moving vehicles, he added.
A two-wheeler rider, Arvindkumar Kaithal (21), suffered 30 to 40 per cent burns and another biker, Aman Harishankar Saroj (22), suffered 40 to 50 per cent burn injuries. Suresh Kailas Gupta (52), an auto-rickshaw driver, suffered 20 per cent burns, he said.
Also Read: