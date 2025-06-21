Five Children Drown In Punjab's Ludhiana In 24 Hours; Search For Two Bodies On

Ludhiana: In a shocking series of events, five children have drowned in the last 24 hours in the Ludhiana district of Punjab.

It is learnt that a group of eight children had gone for a bath in the Sidhwan Canal of the Lohar area of the district at around 1.30 pm on Thursday when four of them drowned accidentally, and the remaining were rescued.

Police said the children tied a wire on the bank of the canal for support and went inside the canal. Due to their weight, the wire snapped, leading to the drowning of four under a strong flow of water. Somehow, four children saved themselves.

A team of rescuers comprising personnel from two police stations — Sahnewal Police Station and Model Town Police Station — fished out two bodies from the canal on Friday evening. The deceased have been identified as Prakash (14), Manish (15), Golu (10) and Molu alias Sahil (10). While the bodies of Prakash and Molu were sent for autopsy, a search operation is on for Manish and Golu, police said.

A Class 6 student, Prakash was the son of Manoj Prasad, a resident of Samrat Nagar under Giaspura. His father works at a printing press. Prakash has two siblings. Manish, son of acid factory worker Pramesh of Samrat Nagar, was also a student of Class 6, police said. Manish has two brothers.

Meanwhile, another 10-year-old child drowned after accidentally falling into the Buddha Nala while passing by it.