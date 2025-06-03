ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Arrested In Hyderabad With Cocaine, Ephedrine Worth Rs 2 Crore; AP Constable Behind The Racket At Large

Police revealed that the group sourced the drugs through unknown contacts and was transporting them from Addanki in the Bapatla district to Kukatpally in Hyderabad.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 12:13 PM IST

Hyderabad: In a shocking revelation, a police constable from the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh has been identified as the mastermind behind an inter-state drug racket. The gang was busted by the Cyberabad SOT police during its transport of cocaine and ephedrine worth Rs 2 crore from Addanki in Bapatla district to Kukatpally in Hyderabad.

Based on credible leads, the SOT team conducted a raid near a hotel on Alvin Colony Road in Kukatpally on Monday and detained five individuals with 840 grams of cocaine, ephedrine and five mobile phones, all valued at around Rs 2 crore.

The accused constable, Gunasekhar (40), in the Andhra Pradesh Police Department, is currently at large. His associates arrested in the case are Unnam Surendra (31), an unemployed youth from Tirupati Rural, Donthireddy Haribabu Reddy (38), a contractor from Karlapalem mandal of Bapatla district, Chegudu Mercy Margaret (34), a fast food operator from Addanki mandal, Sheikh Mastanvali (40) and Devaraju Yesubabu (29).

Police further revealed that the group sourced the drugs through unknown contacts and was preparing to distribute them in Hyderabad. A case has been registered against the arrested individuals, currently in police custody. Authorities confirmed that efforts are underway to track down and apprehend Gunasekhar. The complete details of the case will be announced on Tuesday, police said.

