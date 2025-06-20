Five Arrested As Police Busts Fake Degree Certificates Racket In Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a massive fake degree racket and arrested five people for their alleged involvement in creating and distributing fake academic certificates. Hundreds of fake documents have been recovered from several universities across the country in the operation, police said.
Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Crime Branch, Devesh Chandra Srivastava said, "The accused were running a highly organised gang, which operated mainly through coaching centres and educational consultants in Delhi and NCR, were selling fake and old-dated degrees, mark sheets and migration certificates in exchange for huge payments from students.”
He said that during the operation, 228 fake mark sheets, 27 fake degree certificates and 20 fake migration certificates issued by various universities across the country were recovered.
As part of the operation, the police have also seized 20 mobile phones and six laptops. “Forensic examination of the seized devices revealed more than 5,000 to 5,500 soft copies of similar fake educational documents, including BA, BSc, BCom, BTech, BEd, MBA and MA degrees, the officer said.
Upon receiving a tip-off, the police first arrested Vicky Harjani, the alleged kingpin of the racket and owner of Paramhans Vidyapeeth at Netaji Subhash Place (NSP), the special CP said. It is learnt that a search of Harjani’s vehicle and office premises led to the recovery of 75 fake educational certificates belonging to universities in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu.
The police said that the other persons involved in the racket have been identified as Vivek Gupta, Satbir Singh, Narayan Ji and Avnish Kansal. All of them are owners of various education centres operating in Delhi, NCR and other states.
It is learnt that the syndicate operated in a highly decentralised manner, with more than 20 coaching centres believed to be part of the wider network, the police said.
The officer said that these centres were issuing backdated admission, migration or graduation documents for various educational and professional purposes. "The accused promoted their illegal services using social media platforms and through printed flyers distributed near coaching hubs and student-populated areas. These documents looked similar to the genuine documents issued by universities."
They targeted students who were looking for shortcuts to obtain degrees or who had failed to complete their academic programme but needed certificates to apply for jobs or higher education, said the officer.
Modus Operandi
According to the police, their modus operandi was that when a student approached a centre or was contacted through telecallers or online advertisements, his academic and personal details were collected.
"These details were then forwarded to members of the network who specialised in document fabrication. The syndicate prepared fake degrees, which bore a striking resemblance to genuine certificates issued by recognised universities," the CP said. The accused also used false names and identities to communicate with customers to evade the law.
The officer said that the main accused, Vicky Harjani, has studied till class 10 and runs Paramhans Vidyapeeth in NSP and Rohini. He had appointed several tele-callers to lure students by promising them quick degrees. Vivek Gupta was running six to seven educational centres in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Several cases are registered against him.
The police also believe that many employees of the university may have encouraged this racket by providing access to formats, templates or confidential academic records. Further investigation into the matter is underway.