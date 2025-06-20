ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Arrested As Police Busts Fake Degree Certificates Racket In Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a massive fake degree racket and arrested five people for their alleged involvement in creating and distributing fake academic certificates. Hundreds of fake documents have been recovered from several universities across the country in the operation, police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Crime Branch, Devesh Chandra Srivastava said, "The accused were running a highly organised gang, which operated mainly through coaching centres and educational consultants in Delhi and NCR, were selling fake and old-dated degrees, mark sheets and migration certificates in exchange for huge payments from students.”

He said that during the operation, 228 fake mark sheets, 27 fake degree certificates and 20 fake migration certificates issued by various universities across the country were recovered.

As part of the operation, the police have also seized 20 mobile phones and six laptops. “Forensic examination of the seized devices revealed more than 5,000 to 5,500 soft copies of similar fake educational documents, including BA, BSc, BCom, BTech, BEd, MBA and MA degrees, the officer said.

Upon receiving a tip-off, the police first arrested Vicky Harjani, the alleged kingpin of the racket and owner of Paramhans Vidyapeeth at Netaji Subhash Place (NSP), the special CP said. It is learnt that a search of Harjani’s vehicle and office premises led to the recovery of 75 fake educational certificates belonging to universities in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu.

The police said that the other persons involved in the racket have been identified as Vivek Gupta, Satbir Singh, Narayan Ji and Avnish Kansal. All of them are owners of various education centres operating in Delhi, NCR and other states.

It is learnt that the syndicate operated in a highly decentralised manner, with more than 20 coaching centres believed to be part of the wider network, the police said.