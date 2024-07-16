ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir: Officer Among 4 Soldiers Killed In Doda Encounter; Manhunt On With Drones

Jammu: Four army personnel, including an officer, who were critically injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists on Tuesday, succumbed to injuries in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday.

The encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late Monday evening, the officials said. Those killed in the encounter have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay.

After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the brave troops led by an officer despite challenging terrain and thick foliage leading to another firefight in the woods around 9 pm. Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter and four of them, including the officer, later succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

The Army said that additional troops were moved into the area and the operation was continuing when reports last came in. The operation was launched on an input about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

A police spokesperson confirmed the exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in the Desa forest area but said that further details are awaited. "Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by Indian Army and JKP was in progress in the general area North of Doda.

"Contact with terrorists was established tonight at about 2100 h in which heavy firefight ensued. Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts.

"Additional troops have been moved into the area. Operations are continuing," the Army's 16 Corps, also known as White Knight Corps, posted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed to avenge the death of the soldiers killed in the encounter with terrorists.

In a post on X, Sinha said, "We will avenge death of our soldiers & thwart the evil designs of terrorists and their associates. I call upon the people to unite in the fight against terrorism & provide us accurate information so that we can intensify anti-terror operations & neutralise the terror ecosystem". He also paid tributes to slain soldiers.