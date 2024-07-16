Jammu And Kashmir: Officer Among 4 Soldiers Killed In Doda Encounter; Manhunt On With Drones

Jammu: Four army personnel, including an officer, who were critically injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists on Tuesday, succumbed to injuries in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday.
The encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late Monday evening, the officials said. Those killed in the encounter have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay.
After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the brave troops led by an officer despite challenging terrain and thick foliage leading to another firefight in the woods around 9 pm. Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter and four of them, including the officer, later succumbed to injuries, the officials said.
The Army said that additional troops were moved into the area and the operation was continuing when reports last came in. The operation was launched on an input about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.
A police spokesperson confirmed the exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in the Desa forest area but said that further details are awaited. "Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by Indian Army and JKP was in progress in the general area North of Doda.
"Contact with terrorists was established tonight at about 2100 h in which heavy firefight ensued. Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts.
"Additional troops have been moved into the area. Operations are continuing," the Army's 16 Corps, also known as White Knight Corps, posted on X.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed to avenge the death of the soldiers killed in the encounter with terrorists.
In a post on X, Sinha said, "We will avenge death of our soldiers & thwart the evil designs of terrorists and their associates. I call upon the people to unite in the fight against terrorism & provide us accurate information so that we can intensify anti-terror operations & neutralise the terror ecosystem". He also paid tributes to slain soldiers.
"I am deeply anguished to learn about the cowardly attack on our Army soldiers and JKP personnel in Doda district. Tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice protecting our nation. My deepest condolences to members of the bereaved families," he added.
Search Operation On, Rajnath Speaks To Army Chief
Massive search operation was launched by joint team of army, commands, special group of Police and paramilitary forces in Desa Doda of Jammu and Kashmir to neutralise the armed militants.
Officials said that the injured were shifted to hospital and one jawan is battling for life in army hospital. The search operation has been intensified as security forces are using hi-tech spectrum drones equipped with high-definition cameras that have the ability to capture videos up to several kilometres away. Army choppers have been pressed into service and forces widened their search for the perpetrators of the deadly attack on army.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Army Chief General Dwivedi, who apprised him about the ground situation and ongoing operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Tuesday.
"Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh spoke to COAS General Upendra Dwivedi this morning. RM was apprised of the ground situation and the ongoing Counter Terrorist Op in Doda by the Army Chief," Office of the Defence Ministry posted on X.
Army Chief Conveys Condolences
General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), along with all ranks of the Indian Army, have conveyed their deepest condolences to the families of the brave hearts who laid down their lives in the ongoing counter-terrorist operation in Doda.
Dwivedi expressed the Army's solidarity with the bereaved families, assuring them of the nation's unwavering support during this time of profound grief.
He acknowledged the supreme sacrifice made by these soldiers and emphasized the Army's commitment to maintaining peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The Indian Army stands firm with the families of our brave soldiers in this hour of grief. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we will continue to honor their memory by upholding the highest standards of duty and valor," said General Dwivedi.
