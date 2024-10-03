ETV Bharat / bharat

FIT Registered Against Union Minister Kumara Swamy Over Rs 50 Cr Extortion Demand

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 minutes ago

Businessman Vijay Tata has lodged a complaint at the Amritahalli Police Station alleging that Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former MLC Ramesh Gowda threatened him demanding a payment of Rs 50 crore. Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR against both Kumaraswamy and Gowda.

A businessman named Vijay Tata has filed a complaint at the Amritahalli Police Station against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former Legislative Council member Ramesh Gowda, claiming they threatened him to pay Rs 50 crore. The police have now registered an FIR against them.
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy speaking to the media (File photo: ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: A businessman named Vijay Tata has filed a complaint at the Amritahalli Police Station against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former Legislative Council member Ramesh Gowda, claiming they threatened him to pay Rs 50 crore. The police have now registered an FIR against them.

Initially, the police had filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) against Kumaraswamy and Gowda, but after discussing it with their superiors, they decided to file an FIR. Ramesh Gowda is named as the first accused and Kumaraswamy as the second.

Vijay Tata, who lives in Dasarahalli and is a real estate businessman, has been part of the JDS party since 2018 and is currently the vice president of the party's social media department.

In his complaint, Tata stated that during the 2019 Mandya Lok Sabha Elections, he campaigned on social media for JDS candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy and spent a lot of his own money on it. On August 24, Ramesh Gowda visited his home and told him that Nikhil Kumaraswamy would be getting a ticket for the Channapatna by-election.

Gowda then called Kumaraswamy, who allegedly said, "This time we must win in the Channapatna by-election. You need to pay 50 crore rupees for election expenses." Tata responded that he couldn't afford that much money as he needed to focus on his real estate projects. Kumaraswamy reportedly became angry and threatened, saying, "If you don't arrange the 50 crores, it will be hard for you to continue your real estate business and live in Bengaluru."

Tata also mentioned that Ramesh Gowda, who was with him, insisted he prepare the 50 crores and added, "I am building a temple and a school, so you should give me 5 crores." Gowda warned that if Tata did not pay the money, he would face trouble.

Read more: MUDA's Decision To Take Back CM's Wife's Sites 'Destruction Of Evidence', Says Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: A businessman named Vijay Tata has filed a complaint at the Amritahalli Police Station against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former Legislative Council member Ramesh Gowda, claiming they threatened him to pay Rs 50 crore. The police have now registered an FIR against them.

Initially, the police had filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) against Kumaraswamy and Gowda, but after discussing it with their superiors, they decided to file an FIR. Ramesh Gowda is named as the first accused and Kumaraswamy as the second.

Vijay Tata, who lives in Dasarahalli and is a real estate businessman, has been part of the JDS party since 2018 and is currently the vice president of the party's social media department.

In his complaint, Tata stated that during the 2019 Mandya Lok Sabha Elections, he campaigned on social media for JDS candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy and spent a lot of his own money on it. On August 24, Ramesh Gowda visited his home and told him that Nikhil Kumaraswamy would be getting a ticket for the Channapatna by-election.

Gowda then called Kumaraswamy, who allegedly said, "This time we must win in the Channapatna by-election. You need to pay 50 crore rupees for election expenses." Tata responded that he couldn't afford that much money as he needed to focus on his real estate projects. Kumaraswamy reportedly became angry and threatened, saying, "If you don't arrange the 50 crores, it will be hard for you to continue your real estate business and live in Bengaluru."

Tata also mentioned that Ramesh Gowda, who was with him, insisted he prepare the 50 crores and added, "I am building a temple and a school, so you should give me 5 crores." Gowda warned that if Tata did not pay the money, he would face trouble.

Read more: MUDA's Decision To Take Back CM's Wife's Sites 'Destruction Of Evidence', Says Kumaraswamy

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNION MINISTER KUMARA SWAMYFIT REGISTERED AGAINST KUMARA SWAMYFORMER MLC RAMESH GOWDAREALTOR VIJAY TATA FILES COMPLAINTFIT REGISTERED AGAINST KUMARA SWAMY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.