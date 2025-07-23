Fissures Wide Open In BJP About Forging An Alliance With Shiramoni Akali Dal in 2027 Polls

Ludhiana: BJP leader Sunil Jakhar's recent statement regarding a possible Shiromani Akali Dal -BJP alliance has once again sparked political debates. With the 2027 elections drawing near, the talks of a fresh patch up between Sukhbir Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP generated immense political heat.

During an interview with the media Jakhar, asked about the Akali-BJP alliance, said that the situation in Punjab is similar to 1996-97. He was referring to the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP alliance in 1997 that cemented over the years and the two parties fought all the elections held in Punjab together till 2020, for almost quarter of a century.

“The Akali-BJP alliance is the need of the hour,” Jakhar said. The BJP party later clarified that Jakhar might have given his personal views as the party was yet to take any final decision about forging an alliance with the SAD.

Politically, the two parties have been long-term allies. It was during the farm protests that the two had fallen apart having adopted different stands on the issue. The two split.

There were discussions about the Akali-BJP alliance once again prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but it did not come to fruition.

Now once again BJP state president Sunil Jakhar’s statement that the alliance of Akali Dal and BJP is the need of the hour has sparked fresh debates.

When the ETV Bharat team spoke to the senior BJP leader Harjit Grewal, he said: “This statement given by Sunil Jakhar is his personal statement. The party has nothing to do with it.”

“We have not discussed any alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal. There is no such thinking of an alliance in the future. Just as the Aam Aadmi Party storm came in Punjab in 2022, the BJP storm will also come in the same way. We don't need an alliance, BJP will contest all seats alone,” Harjit Grewal, senior BJP leader said.

If the BJP looked divided over the issue, there has been no clear response from the Shiromani Akali Dal in this regard. Akali Dal spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, "This is not the first time Sunil Jakhar has said this. He has said this before. He is concerned about the people of Punjab and he understands it,” said Singh.

During the Ludhiana by-election too, people had told us the same thing. The party higher-ups will take a decision in this regard, he said.

"We respect this statement of Sunil Jakhar. We cannot take any decision on this prospect alone, this is to be decided at the party level," Mahesh Inder Grewal, Leader, Shiromani Akali Dal said.

The political journey of the alliance had been spectacular. In 1997, Akali and BJP contested elections together for the first time in which Akali Dal and BJP got more than 80 seats. In this, Akali Dal got 75 and BJP got 18 seats and both the parties formed the government together.

After this, the Congress government was formed in 2002 and then from 2007 to 2017 there was again the Akali-BJP government. In 2019 also, both the parties contested the Lok Sabha elections together in which Akali Dal got two and BJP also got two seats.

After this, the alliance of both the parties broke in 2020. In 2022 and 2024, the results of both the parties were modest. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the SAD won only one seat while the BJP failed to win any. In subsequent polls too, the two parties failed to make an impact.

The Akali Dal's vote bank has decreased significantly in the last few years. On the other hand, due to the increase in the vote percentage of the BJP in the cities, questions have also been raised regarding the seat sharing between the two parties. Although at the moment both the parties have denied any kind of agreement regarding the alliance, political experts believe that the seat sharing between the two parties will never be the same as before.

Former MLA Tarsem Singh Jodha, while talking to ETV Bharat said: "Earlier Shiromani Akali Dal used to contest 94 out of 117 seats, while BJP used to contest 23 seats. Since the alliance broke, BJP is no longer ready to fight elections accepting Akali Dal as its elder brother."

Evidently, there is no consensus between the two parties yet about an alliance for the 2027 polls. It seems that the two outfits would take a call on the issue closer to the poll dates.

The ruling Aam Admi Party leaders said they were not worried about the SAD-BJP alliance having been forged once again. Punjab people have not forgotten the BJP’s stubborn attitude on farm laws that had resulted in the death of over 750 farmers’ lives.

Talking to the ETV Bharat team, Professor Manjit Singh said: "Both the parties have realised that due to the split after 2020, both the parties could not do anything remarkable in Punjab. There is a growing realization among both the parties therefore, that they cannot live without each other.”