ETV Bharat / bharat

Fishing Vessel Collides With Naval Platform Off Goa Coast; 2 Fishermen Missing

A fishing vessel hit Indian Navy submarine near Goa. Rescue operation ongoing for two missing crew. The vessel had 13 crew and 11 were rescued.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 46 minutes ago

New Delhi: A fishing vessel collided with a submarine of the Indian Navy about 70 nautical miles off the Goa coast and a massive rescue operation is underway to trace two missing crew members of the vessel, officials said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday evening. The fishing vessel, Marthoma, had 13 crew members and 11 of them were rescued in the search operation, the Navy said.

The Navy deployed six ships and an unknown number of surveillance aircraft in the rescue mission. "An Indian fishing vessel Marthoma with a crew of 13 reportedly collided with an Indian Naval unit on November 21 about 70 nm North West of Goa," an Indian Navy spokesperson said. "Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Indian Navy with six ships and aircraft. Eleven crew have been rescued so far," he said.

The rescue efforts for remaining two crew members of the fishing vessel is underway and is being coordinated with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai. The Navy has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident. The spokesperson said additional assets, including from the Coast Guard, have been diverted to the area of the incident to augment the rescue efforts.

New Delhi: A fishing vessel collided with a submarine of the Indian Navy about 70 nautical miles off the Goa coast and a massive rescue operation is underway to trace two missing crew members of the vessel, officials said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday evening. The fishing vessel, Marthoma, had 13 crew members and 11 of them were rescued in the search operation, the Navy said.

The Navy deployed six ships and an unknown number of surveillance aircraft in the rescue mission. "An Indian fishing vessel Marthoma with a crew of 13 reportedly collided with an Indian Naval unit on November 21 about 70 nm North West of Goa," an Indian Navy spokesperson said. "Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Indian Navy with six ships and aircraft. Eleven crew have been rescued so far," he said.

The rescue efforts for remaining two crew members of the fishing vessel is underway and is being coordinated with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai. The Navy has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident. The spokesperson said additional assets, including from the Coast Guard, have been diverted to the area of the incident to augment the rescue efforts.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN NAVYMARITIME RESCUE COORDINATION CENTREFISHING VESSEL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.