Fishing Expedition Turns Tragic: Fisherman Pulled Overboard By Fish Weighing 100 Kg, Goes Missing

Search operations are underway for Chodapalli Yarraiah who went missing off Andhra Pradesh coast after a large fish pulled him into the sea.

Missing fisherman Chodapalli Yarraiah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2025 at 2:36 PM IST

Anakapalle: A 26-year-old fisherman went missing after reportedly being pulled into the sea by a fish, estimated to be around 100 kg, police said on Thursday. A search operation has been launched for the missing fisherman, they said.

The incident took place off Bay of Bengal in north coastal Andhra Pradesh. The missing man, Chodapalli Yarraiah, a native of Pudimadaka village in Achyutapuram mandal, had gone out to sea with his younger brother Korlayya along with Vasupalli Yellaji and Ganagalla Appalaraju in the early hours of Wednesday.

While fishing approximately 30 kilometres off the coast, the group caught a marlin fish, locally known as Kommu Konam, weighing nearly 100 kg. As Yarraiah attempted to pull the fish into the boat using a rope, the powerful fish thrashed and dragged him overboard with immense force. His brother Korlayya watched in horror as Yarraiah vanished into the sea.

Three of the fishermen raised an alarm and searched for Yarraiah but failed to trace him. They informed the villagers but the subsequent search efforts throughout the day proved futile.

The news sent shockwaves through Pudimadaka, where villagers mourned the loss. Yarraiah’s mother, Kodandamma, is in inconsolable grief as the community gathered around the grieving family.

Search operations have been resumed on Thursday and will continue, police said.

Locally known as Kommu Konam, the marlin fish is extremely aggressive with a spear-like snout. This fish weighs between 50 to 150 kg and is in huge demand in the market. Netting the Kommu Konam involves a lot of risk.

A similar tragic incident occurred in February 2022 when a fisherman was killed after a marlin fish pulled him into the sea off Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle coast.

