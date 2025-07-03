ETV Bharat / bharat

Fishing Expedition Turns Tragic: Fisherman Pulled Overboard By Fish Weighing 100 Kg, Goes Missing

Anakapalle: A 26-year-old fisherman went missing after reportedly being pulled into the sea by a fish, estimated to be around 100 kg, police said on Thursday. A search operation has been launched for the missing fisherman, they said.

The incident took place off Bay of Bengal in north coastal Andhra Pradesh. The missing man, Chodapalli Yarraiah, a native of Pudimadaka village in Achyutapuram mandal, had gone out to sea with his younger brother Korlayya along with Vasupalli Yellaji and Ganagalla Appalaraju in the early hours of Wednesday.

While fishing approximately 30 kilometres off the coast, the group caught a marlin fish, locally known as Kommu Konam, weighing nearly 100 kg. As Yarraiah attempted to pull the fish into the boat using a rope, the powerful fish thrashed and dragged him overboard with immense force. His brother Korlayya watched in horror as Yarraiah vanished into the sea.

Three of the fishermen raised an alarm and searched for Yarraiah but failed to trace him. They informed the villagers but the subsequent search efforts throughout the day proved futile.