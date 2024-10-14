ETV Bharat / bharat

First Stage Of Anti-Pollution Plan Activated In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Centre's air pollution control panel for Delhi-NCR on Monday directed state governments in the region to implement the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the capital's air quality was in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day.

Stage I of GRAP, a set of winter-specific anti-pollution measures, focuses on controlling pollution through dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management, and regular road cleaning.

It mandates strict checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management, and emission controls in industries, power plants, and brick kilns. The first stage also bans the open burning of waste, limits the use of diesel generators, and prohibits the use of coal or firewood in eateries.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 234 (poor category) as of 4 pm on Monday.