First Sleeper Version Of Vande Bharat Completes Trial Run Between Khajuraho And Mahoba

Jhansi: The maiden sleeper version of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat performed a two-day field trial run between Khajuraho and Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday.

Manoj Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer of Jhansi Railway Division, said, "On Friday, the first rack of sleeper Vande Bharat Express reached Mahoba, where on Saturday the first field trial of the prototype of this train was completed between Mahoba and Khajuraho. After this, the train was successfully trialled once again on Sunday".

Speed ​​of 160-200 kmph

During the trial, the technical team of Railways and ICF, Chennai closely examined the technical aspects of all equipment including the speed of the train. The armour protection system was also demonstrated. The Vande Bharat ran at a speed of 115 kmph on Saturday and 130 kmph on Sunday. The train is capable of gaining 160 to 200 km per hour.

A look into the interior of sleeper Vande Bharat (ETV Bharat)

10 Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains

The railways is readying 10 sleeper versions of Vande Bharat and plans to launch 200 more across the country for an enhanced passenger amenity. These trains will be operated in medium distance providing a journey of comfort to the passengers. The major routes of Madhya Pradesh will also have such trains. The timeline for the rollout of these trains is subject to the successful completion of the trials. Till December, 136 Vande Bharat train services are operational on the broad gauge electrified routes for short and medium-distance journey.

Salient features of Vande Bharat Sleeper: