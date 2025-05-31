Jammu: In a momentous occasion for the Jammu and Kashmir fruit industry, a parcel van coach carrying 24 tonnes of Cherry from Kashmir left Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway station Katra towards Bandra terminus of Mumbai on Saturday via the newly completed train connecting the valley with the rest of the country.

The consignment of fresh cherry from Kashmir was jointly flagged off by the Jammu division of Northern Railways, fruit producers' association and the Jammu and Kashmir Horticulture Department. The coach was attached with train number 12472 which left SVDK railway with two more such consignments set to be sent to the outside states in near future.

The Jammu division of northern railways has termed it a historic day and said that it will reduce the travel time to around hours as compared to nearly a week in the past.

Vijay Atri, Marketing Inspector, Horticulture Department said that today's consignment of fresh cherries was booked from Katra Railway Station and is headed to Mumbai.

“This will greatly benefit the farmers of Kashmir because cherries that used to reach Bombay in 6 days will now arrive in just 32 hours," he said. Earlier, all the fruit growers had to send their produce in trucks, which got stranded for days at times due to the tricky Srinagar-Jammu national highway during inclement weather.

First Parcel Van Coach Carrying 24 Tonnes Of Kashmir Cherry Leaves From Katra Railway Station Towards Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SDCM)/of Jammu Division Uchit Singhal said that this will be counted as a historic day in Jammu Division of Northern Railway.

"After the formation of Jammu Division, under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager of Jammu Division, Vivek Kumar a unique initiative has been taken by the Railways, Fruit Producers Associations and Horticulture Department of Jammu and Kashmir by loading cherries in the first parcel van from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Bandra Terminus. Under this, train number 12472 which goes from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Bandra Terminus, through this train 24 tonnes of cherry fruit will be transported from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Bandra Terminus in less time than road transport, within about 30 hours," Singhal informed.

The SDCM said that after a lot of discussions with the fruit growers associations and horticulture department of Jammu Kashmir, it has been possible that the trader has given priority to rail transport instead of road transport.

"After this success, Jammu Division has two more indents for loading of cherries, one from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and one from Jammu. Which will be loaded in parcel vans in the coming days and transported to their destination stations. This is a good beginning of the Railways, fruit growers associations and horticulture department and due to which the economy of Jammu Kashmir will also get strengthened," Singhal added.