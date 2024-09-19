ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First Kashmiri Muslim IAS Officer Is No More

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Mohammad Shafi Pandit, India's first Muslim Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Kashmir, passed away at a Delhi hospital on Thursday. He was 80.

He had been undergoing treatment for cancer in the national capital, his family told ETV Bharat.

In 1969, Pandit made history by becoming the first Kashmiri Muslim to qualify for the civil services exam. His last posting before the superannuation was at the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) as its Chairman, where he earned a reputation for transparency and fairness.

Pandit was involved in numerous civil society and philanthropic efforts in Kashmir throughout his career. He also played a pivotal role in implementing the Mandal Commission report in 1992 as Joint Secretary in the Government of India.

According to Pandit's family, his body will likely be flown to Srinagar later today, with his family hoping to lay him to rest by evening.