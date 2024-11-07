First Indian Origin Person To Become US Second Lady: Celebrations Erupt At Usha Chilukuri's Ancestral Town In Andhra

Amaravati: As Donald J Trump was elected as the US President for the second time on Wednesday, celebrations erupted at Vadluru, the native place of Usha Chilukuri, the wife of the new US Vice President-elect JD Vance, in Undrajavaram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari District.

Vance's victory is historic in the sense that Usha will be the first woman of Indian origin to be appointed as the second lady of the US.

Relatives cheer: Paripudi Nagamani and Duvvuri Vijayalakshmi, the nieces of Usha's grandfather Rama Shastri, live in Vadlur in Undrajavaram mandal of East Godavari district. Vance's victory was followed by the distribution of sweets and firecrackers by the family and locals. Former sarpanch Penamatsa Srinivasaraja said that the Chilukuri family had donated 20 cents worth of land in Vadluru where a Saibaba temple and Kalyana Mandapam were built.

From Vadlur To Second Lady Of US

Usha has never been to Vadlur after her ancestors emigrated to the US. She is the daughter of Radhakrishna, an aeronautical engineer, and Lakshmi, an expert in molecular biology and biochemistry, both of whom migrated to America in the 1980s. Born in 1986 in San Diego, California, Usha earned a bachelor's degree in History from Yale University and did her Masters in Philosophy from Cambridge. Usha worked for a long time in the legal department of Yale University. Reports said that she met Vance at the Yale Law School and they married in 2014.

Usha Chilukuir (L) with husband and US Vice President elect JD Vance (ETV Bharat)

Usha came into limelight five months ago after her husband JD Vance was chosen as the vice-presidential candidate for the Republican Party in the US presidential election.