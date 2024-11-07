ETV Bharat / bharat

First Indian Origin Person To Become US Second Lady: Celebrations Erupt At Usha Chilukuri's Ancestral Town In Andhra

Usha Chilukuri, wife of US Vice-President elect JD Vance is set to become the first woman of Indian origin to be the US second lady.

Usha Chilukuir (L) with husband and US Vice President elect JD Vance
Usha Chilukuir (L) with husband and US Vice President elect JD Vance (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 52 seconds ago

Amaravati: As Donald J Trump was elected as the US President for the second time on Wednesday, celebrations erupted at Vadluru, the native place of Usha Chilukuri, the wife of the new US Vice President-elect JD Vance, in Undrajavaram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari District.

Vance's victory is historic in the sense that Usha will be the first woman of Indian origin to be appointed as the second lady of the US.

Relatives cheer: Paripudi Nagamani and Duvvuri Vijayalakshmi, the nieces of Usha's grandfather Rama Shastri, live in Vadlur in Undrajavaram mandal of East Godavari district. Vance's victory was followed by the distribution of sweets and firecrackers by the family and locals. Former sarpanch Penamatsa Srinivasaraja said that the Chilukuri family had donated 20 cents worth of land in Vadluru where a Saibaba temple and Kalyana Mandapam were built.

From Vadlur To Second Lady Of US

Usha has never been to Vadlur after her ancestors emigrated to the US. She is the daughter of Radhakrishna, an aeronautical engineer, and Lakshmi, an expert in molecular biology and biochemistry, both of whom migrated to America in the 1980s. Born in 1986 in San Diego, California, Usha earned a bachelor's degree in History from Yale University and did her Masters in Philosophy from Cambridge. Usha worked for a long time in the legal department of Yale University. Reports said that she met Vance at the Yale Law School and they married in 2014.

Usha Chilukuir (L) with husband and US Vice President elect JD Vance
Usha Chilukuir (L) with husband and US Vice President elect JD Vance (ETV Bharat)

Usha came into limelight five months ago after her husband JD Vance was chosen as the vice-presidential candidate for the Republican Party in the US presidential election.

Read more:

  1. JD Vance's Victory Historic, A Telugu Woman Will Serve As US Second Lady For First Time: Andhra CM
  2. Telugu-Origin Usha Chilukuri Creates History as America's 'Second Lady'

Amaravati: As Donald J Trump was elected as the US President for the second time on Wednesday, celebrations erupted at Vadluru, the native place of Usha Chilukuri, the wife of the new US Vice President-elect JD Vance, in Undrajavaram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari District.

Vance's victory is historic in the sense that Usha will be the first woman of Indian origin to be appointed as the second lady of the US.

Relatives cheer: Paripudi Nagamani and Duvvuri Vijayalakshmi, the nieces of Usha's grandfather Rama Shastri, live in Vadlur in Undrajavaram mandal of East Godavari district. Vance's victory was followed by the distribution of sweets and firecrackers by the family and locals. Former sarpanch Penamatsa Srinivasaraja said that the Chilukuri family had donated 20 cents worth of land in Vadluru where a Saibaba temple and Kalyana Mandapam were built.

From Vadlur To Second Lady Of US

Usha has never been to Vadlur after her ancestors emigrated to the US. She is the daughter of Radhakrishna, an aeronautical engineer, and Lakshmi, an expert in molecular biology and biochemistry, both of whom migrated to America in the 1980s. Born in 1986 in San Diego, California, Usha earned a bachelor's degree in History from Yale University and did her Masters in Philosophy from Cambridge. Usha worked for a long time in the legal department of Yale University. Reports said that she met Vance at the Yale Law School and they married in 2014.

Usha Chilukuir (L) with husband and US Vice President elect JD Vance
Usha Chilukuir (L) with husband and US Vice President elect JD Vance (ETV Bharat)

Usha came into limelight five months ago after her husband JD Vance was chosen as the vice-presidential candidate for the Republican Party in the US presidential election.

Read more:

  1. JD Vance's Victory Historic, A Telugu Woman Will Serve As US Second Lady For First Time: Andhra CM
  2. Telugu-Origin Usha Chilukuri Creates History as America's 'Second Lady'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMERICAN NEW SECOND LADYWHO IS USHA CHILUKURIUSHA CHILUKURIJD VANCE WIFEUS SECOND LADY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.