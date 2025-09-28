ETV Bharat / bharat

First India-Born Cheetah Set To Reach Adulthood In Kuno National Park

Bhopal: One of the 16 cheetahs born in India will reach adulthood on Monday at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, marking a hopeful turn for the three-year-old reintroduction efforts, an official said on Sunday.

"Mukhi, a female cub born to Namibian cheetah Jwala on March 29, 2023, will reach adulthood, as it will turn 915 days or 30 months old, on Monday, ready to contribute to increasing the cheetah population in India," Project Cheetah director Uttam Kumar Sharma told PTI.

"Of the four cubs Jwala delivered, three died due to extreme heat, but Mukhi survived and has grown well. Today our efforts have yielded encouraging results," he said. On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into a special enclosure at Kuno. It marked the world's first intercontinental relocation of a large wild carnivore species.

India subsequently imported 12 more cheetahs from South Africa in February 2023. At present, India has 27 cheetahs, including 16 born in the country, with 24 in Kuno and three in the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, Sharma said.

He confirmed that 19 cheetahs, comprising nine imported adults and 10 cubs born in India, died of various causes since the project began, while a total of 26 cubs have been born in the KNP so far.