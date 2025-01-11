ETV Bharat / bharat

First HMPV Case Detected In Assam, 10 Month Old Baby Undergoing Treatment In Dibrugarh AMCH

A child from Lakhimpur has been diagnosed with the HMPV virus.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 3:09 PM IST

Dibrugarh: Following the COVID-19 pandemic that created panic worldwide now the HMPV virus outbreak is triggering a concern among the people in the last few days. Medical experts have claimed that the virus is not as dangerous as COVID-19, but the number of patients suffering from this HMPV virus is increasing steadily.

After the cases were detected in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Tamil Nadu, now the first HMPV case has been detected in Assam, officials said on Saturday. A child from Lakhimpur has been diagnosed with the HMPV virus. HMPV virus has been detected in the body of a 10-month-old child undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. The child is currently out of danger, doctors said.

On Saturday, AMCH Superintendent Dr Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan said, "On the 8th, a child came to the Assam Medical College with a fever. During the routine investigation, the first HMPV case was detected in the child this year but now the symptoms have indicated it is in a declining state and the child is in good condition."

Dr Bhuyan added, "HMPV is not a new virus, it has been routine testing in Assam Medical College since 2014. Often patients suffering from common fever are affected by this virus. Children up to the age of five are often diagnosed with the virus. It is considered to be a common virus. There is not much to worry about."

The superintendent urged everyone not to panic and take general precautions. He also informed that medical care is being provided to the child along with his parents in the isolation room of AMCH.

