'First Hear Issue Of Maintainability': SC On Pleas Seeking Review Of Its PMLA Verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday made it clear that it would first hear arguments on the maintainability of petitions seeking a review of its 2022 verdict, which upheld the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) powers to arrest, attach properties involved in money laundering and carry out search and seizure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench noted that the central agency has proposed three preliminary issues that primarily deal with the question of the review petitions' maintainability, and the review petitioners have proposed 13 questions for its consideration.

"They are justified in raising first of all preliminary issues -- whether the review is maintainable. All of us are well aware that review has its own limitations.... Sometimes we can have a different viewpoint but still, we cannot substitute," Justice Kant observed.

The bench said, "Since the proposed issues are arising in the review proceedings, we propose to firstly hear the parties on the issue of maintainability of the review petitions, followed by the hearing on the questions proposed to be raised on behalf of the review petitioners…".

The bench said eventually, the questions that might finally arise for consideration would also be determined by the court, if it holds that the review pleas are maintainable.

The top court has scheduled the matter for hearing on August 6. The apex court had, in July 2022, upheld the ED's powers to arrest, attach properties involved in money laundering and carry out search and seizure under the PMLA.

On May 7, 2025, the apex court had asked the parties to frame the issues to be adjudicated in the matter. The Centre had contended that the hearing of the review petitions cannot go beyond the two specific issues flagged by the apex court bench that issued notices on the petitions in August 2022.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had argued that the bench, which considered the review petitions for admission in August 2022, issued notices only on two aspects -- the supply of the ECIR copy to the accused and the reversal of the burden of proof under section 24 of the PMLA.