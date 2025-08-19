First Girl From Didayi Tribe Of Odisha Clears NEET, Says, 'I Will Return To Heal My People'

By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak

Balasore/Malkangiri: In the remote tribal Amiliguda village situated in the interior forests of Malkangiri, where dreams are given the name of disillusionment, where poverty matters more than school books, where age-old beliefs dictate life, one young girl from the Didayi tribe Champa Raspeda, has changed the narrative. Clearing the NEET exam in her very first attempt, Champa secured 66 percentile score to get an MBBS seat. With the belief to make a difference in the healthcare scene in the village, she is scripting a story that will inspire generations in the remote tribal-dominated areas to follow in her footsteps.

At a time when Champa’s life was opting for the familiar path of early dropout, daily wage work, or migration, a chance encounter with a science teacher Utkal Keshari Das in Malkangiri changed the course of her life.

Parents of Champa Respeda (ETV Bharat)

When Champa was in Class 9 she wanted to pursue medicine and expressed her desire to Das who had seen the spark in Champa. Though he got transferred to Balasore from Malkangiri, he wanted Champa to continue higher education and coaching in Balasore. He called her and made all arrangements for her stay with his sister Sindhumati Das. Most importantly, he arranged free coaching for her at the Irodov Coaching Centre in the city.

“I was so well taken care of that I did not need anything else to do good academically. Food, books and a home away from home. At first it was a shock for me coming all the way from a backward place. I was unable to communicate. But Sir and his sister made it seamless for me,” Champa says with gratitude. Initially nervous, she used to sit in the last bench, too scared to ask questions. But with time, her teachers found her to be studious and encouraged her. "I gained confidence and got all the help from the teacheers,” she explains.

Champa's house in Amiliguda (ETV Bharat)

A teacher from the coaching centre says, "It was evident how serious Champa was about her studies. We knew she would make it. First few months were challenging for her but she adjusted pretty well."

For Champa, education was never a given. With six siblings, food was always the prime concern. Her struggle to keep studying is reflected in the way she reminisces her childhood. “If my brother went to school, I stayed back. If I went, my brother had to stay back. My eldest sister never went to school. It was not easy to juggle always," she recalls.

Champa Respeda (ETV Bharat)

Among the Didayi tribe, the eldest child is married off soon to take over the responsibilities of the house. "In our community, girls’ education is never a priority. In fact, any compromise made in the family has to be that of the girls because of certain blind beliefs,” Champa explains.

Champa is an exception among the girls of her village, most of who abandoned education midway. While many drop out of school, others leave for Andhra Pradesh to work as labourers.

But what made Champa dream of becoming a doctor is the environment in which she grew up. "People in my village are afraid of medicines. I have seen it happening with my mother as well. I have to constantly nag her to take medicines otherwise she avoids," narrates she.

Like most tribal areas, people usually throw their medicines even when supplied by the health care centres. Fear and confusion rule the roost for most who believe the best cure for all ailment is going to the quacks, sorcerers and witchcraft practitioners. To add to their neglect is the distance at which the nearest medical centre is situated - about 30–40 km away on treacherous roads.

“Because of lack of education, superstition becomes the ruling factor in health,” Champa says firmly. “After my medical education gets over and I start practicing, my first work will be to return to my village and serve my own people. I want to change the attitude of villagers towards education. I want more children to go to school and make a life worth living. And I am sure when I tell my people about the importance of medicines, they will understand it better,” hopes Champa.

Champa Raspeda did her schooling from SSD Girls’ High School, Chitrakonda (2019) and then went to Government SSD Higher Secondary School, Govindpally (2021). She has now has secured an MBBS seat at FM MCH, Balasore.

Mother of Champa (ETV Bharat)

Sindhumati, who took care of Champa says, "She was serious about her studies. I would ensure she got everything on time. I also checked on her at intervals to see if she would fall asleep in the midst of studies. And she finally cracked the difficult exam."

According to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI), the oldest of all the Tribal Research Institutes (TRI) in the country, Didayi Tribe, or Mundari belong to the Austro-Asiatic family where the major occupation is shifting cultivation, collection of forest produce and basketry. The are concentrated in Malkangiri district of Odisha where their population is 8890.

Didayi, meaning wild people, are believed to be of the same family as that of the Bondo, the Gadaba and the Paraja tribes. As per SCSTRTI, the tribe is found only in 42 settlements scattered over a compact patch of remote hill country in the Kondakamberu ranges of the Eastern Ghats. Their settlements are marked by scattered houses located adjacent to hill streams. Most houses have bamboo fencing.

Champa Raspeda (ETV Bharat)

Marriage is the most important and colourful event in Didayi life. In the community men and women are relatively free to choose their partners which they get by negotiation, elopement, intrusion and service. SCSTRTI states that adult marriage and monogamy is common among them. The custom of bride price is also prevalent.

Similarly, the Didayi perform elaborate death rites too. Socio-political affairs in the community or the village are managed by the village council called lepar.