First Freight Train Reaches Kashmir, Truckers Fear Livelihood Loss

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: As a freight train carrying goods reached Anantnag on Saturday, and with the Jammu Division of Northern Railway planning to transport Kashmiri apples to New Delhi this season, truckers in Jammu and Kashmir fear losing their livelihoods.

Initially, the Railways will transport cement, food grains and other items, which the truckers would earlier load at railway sheds established at Jammu and Udhampur. With the start of services by the goods shed at Anantnag today, the first freight train reached there.

The Northern Railways have termed the arrival of a freight train a “historic milestone”. Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared a video of the historic train’s journey on X. His post was reshared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an encouraging message. “Great day for commerce and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir! It will enhance both progress and prosperity,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, the Vande Bharat train service was started between Katra and Srinagar, connecting the Kashmir Valley through rail service.

However, transporters have expressed concern about their future, fearing that the truckers would lose their source of income. Transport Association President Jammu Ajit Singh expressed his displeasure at the start of freight service.

“The start of passenger train service has already hit the taxi transport business. Many transporters are not able to get a return on the vehicles. Before that, the Pahalgam terror attack, followed by the exodus of tourists from Jammu and Kashmir, halted the operations of commercial taxi services, and now the goods trains reaching Kashmir will kill the truckers,” he said.

Singh said the apple season was when most truckers make good money for three to four months, but if the fruit is transported by train, they will be left with no work.

“I am not sure whether the political government in Jammu and Kashmir would be able to address their concerns or not. In the past nine to ten months, we haven't seen anything positive coming from the government, as whenever we approach the government, the response is negative, claiming they have no powers,” he said.

The transport association president said that they were planning to hold a meeting of transporters in Srinagar on August 13, followed by another round of meetings in Jammu on August 16 and 17.

“After that, we will visit New Delhi to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to present our case so that a decision related to our future could be taken,” Singh added.

This was the long-standing issue in front of the transporters, as when the freight service to the Kashmir Valley begins, their work will face a lot of problems.

There are around 8000 truckers plying on various routes of Jammu and Kashmir, but most of them commute on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. When the freight trains become frequent, most of these truckers are expected to lose their livelihood.

Talking to ETV Bharat, President of All J&K Transport Welfare Association Devinder Choudhary said, “With this move, trucks will become obsolete, and truckers will have no place to earn a livelihood for their families. It was the transport sector which used to give support to the unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir. In the absence of jobs, educated youth used to take loans and enter into the transport business, but now nobody will be coming this way. Even those who have spent everything in this sector may have to look for other options to support their families.”

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44), the only all-weather road between the Kashmir Valley and Jammu, has a history of watching thousands of truckers taking goods from different parts of the country to Kashmir and, during different seasons, bringing perishable and non-perishable fruits and dry fruit items from the valley to different parts of the country.

Goods like food grains, cement, steel, vegetables, fuel, construction material and other things are being ferried in trucks to the valley, but with the introduction of freight trains, most of the items excluding fuel will be taken directly to Kashmir in trains, and fresh and dry fruits will also be transported through trains out of the valley.