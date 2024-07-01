Uttar Pradesh: First FIR Booked Under New Criminal Law BNS at Amroha; Culpable Homicide

Lucknow : From today, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is being implemented in the country in place of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As soon as the new law came into force, the first FIR has been registered under the new law in the Rahra police station in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. This FIR has been registered in the case of a crime involving an unintentional murder.

The police has started the investigation by registering the FIR under section 106 of the new law BNS. As per the case details, Sanjay Singh Sushil Kumar has lodged the FIR in Rahra police station of Amroha.

According to the complaint, the complainant's father Jagpal had gone to his field on Monday morning to plant paddy saplings. Next to his field is the land of Rajveer, a resident of the same village, in which he had installed electric wires, due to which Jagpal died of electric shock after coming in contact with the live wires.