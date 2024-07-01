ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: First FIR Booked Under New Criminal Law BNS at Amroha; Culpable Homicide

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

A case of 'unintentional murder' is the first FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh's Rahra police station based on a complaint from a man, who sought against the accused for 'causing' death of his father due to live electric wires installed in the agricultural field. This case was booked under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Lucknow : From today, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is being implemented in the country in place of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As soon as the new law came into force, the first FIR has been registered under the new law in the Rahra police station in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. This FIR has been registered in the case of a crime involving an unintentional murder.

The police has started the investigation by registering the FIR under section 106 of the new law BNS. As per the case details, Sanjay Singh Sushil Kumar has lodged the FIR in Rahra police station of Amroha.

According to the complaint, the complainant's father Jagpal had gone to his field on Monday morning to plant paddy saplings. Next to his field is the land of Rajveer, a resident of the same village, in which he had installed electric wires, due to which Jagpal died of electric shock after coming in contact with the live wires.

After this, the police have registered the FIR against Rajveer and his son Bhoop under section 106 of the BNS. Earlier, this action was taken under section 304 of the IPC. This is a case of unintentional murder.

The three new criminal laws have come into force across the country from Monday, bringing a massive change in India's criminal justice system and ended the colonial era laws.

