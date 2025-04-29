First Female Terror Handler? Jharkhand ATS Nabs 20-Year-Old Woman And Three Others Over Suspected Terror Links

Ranchi: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Jharkhand Police has arrested a 20-year-old woman and three others in Dhanbad for their alleged links to the banned terrorist group Hizb ut-Tahrir. As per police, this is the first time that a woman has been arrested in the state for alleged terror links and anti-national activities.

ATS arrested prime suspect Shabnam Parveen, being claimed as a handler of the terror outfit Hizb ut-Tahir, after officials stumbled upon shocking information during verification of her mobile phone. Three other suspects arrested last Saturday for their alleged association with Hizb ut-Tahir organisation include Gulfam Hasan (21), Shabnam's husband Ayan Javed (21), and Mohammad Shahzad Alam (20). Gulfam and Shahzad Alam were apprehended from Wasseypur Alinagar in Dhanbad, Ayan Javed from Azad Nagar Aman Society in Bhuli, and Shabnam was arrested from Shamsher Nagar Lane No. 3. All of them have been sent to jail.

As per the officials, Shabnam had a big hand in radicalising others, including her husband Ayaan Javed. "Initially, Shabnam was not under suspicion, but when her mobile phone was examined, all of us were shocked. Many such information was found in her phone, which were extremely objectionable. She seems extremely dangerous in her motive," stated Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha, adding that, "Whatever data was retrieved, we found that she used to read anti-national content and share anti-national and religiously explicit messages."

"This apart, she used to gather information about online methods and dark web to carry out jihad. She had also been encouraging others to take an active part in extremist activities," Jha said.

ATS is now collecting information about the people who sent messages to the suspect's mobile phone. Along with this, the squad is also investigating if she has connections to other states or any Opposition party.

During the raids, police seized two high-quality weapons and several documents related to terrorist operations. The officials are now verifying if the weapons were made in India or imported. Officials further revealed that the documents recovered from the houses of the suspects showed that they were not in favour of peaceful protests on any issue. "They used to incite people to launch violent protest against the government especially on religious matters, so that the purpose of their organisation could be fulfilled," SP Jha stated.

During the course of investigation, ATS found that Gulfam Hasan and Ayan Javed used to brainwash youth in the age group of 15-20 years, after being pressurised by Shabnam. The suspects used to incite the youths to indulge in anti-national activities, citing the current situation of the country.

According to ATS, Ayan's family did not approve his marriage to Shabnam, and they were strictly against their relationship since beginning, as they were aware of Shabnam's involvement in suspicious anti-national activities. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the suspects' modus operandi and links to terrorist modules and sleeper cells.

