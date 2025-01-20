ETV Bharat / bharat

First Draft Of Indian History Written By Colonisers With Distorted Perspective: Dhankhar

VP Dhankhar asserted that philosophical schools of Vedanta, Jainism, and Buddhism always encouraged dialogue and co-existence principles that hold immense value in today's polarised world.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 1:12 PM IST

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said it was a travesty that the ignorant were trying to make us aware of inclusivity by their narrow-minded approach. He also said that the first draft of the country's history came through colonisers' distorted perspective.

While thousands contributed to the freedom struggle, only a few were promoted. Even post-independence, this was allowed to take root. This disrupted the organic evolution of our knowledge system, the vice president said. "We have to unshackle ourselves from colonial legacy and mindset," he said.

He asserted that the philosophical schools of Vedanta, Jainism, Buddhism and others have always encouraged dialogue and co-existence -- the principles that hold immense value in today's polarised world.

It was time now to ensure India's heritage blossoms and thrives and there could not be a more opportune time, he noted while urging the youth to take pride in India's mathematical contributions.

Much of the problems we are facing today will be resolved on a fast track basis if we keep Indology in mind, he said after laying the foundation stone for the Nandlal Nuwal Centre of Indology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here.

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said it was a travesty that the ignorant were trying to make us aware of inclusivity by their narrow-minded approach. He also said that the first draft of the country's history came through colonisers' distorted perspective.

While thousands contributed to the freedom struggle, only a few were promoted. Even post-independence, this was allowed to take root. This disrupted the organic evolution of our knowledge system, the vice president said. "We have to unshackle ourselves from colonial legacy and mindset," he said.

He asserted that the philosophical schools of Vedanta, Jainism, Buddhism and others have always encouraged dialogue and co-existence -- the principles that hold immense value in today's polarised world.

It was time now to ensure India's heritage blossoms and thrives and there could not be a more opportune time, he noted while urging the youth to take pride in India's mathematical contributions.

Much of the problems we are facing today will be resolved on a fast track basis if we keep Indology in mind, he said after laying the foundation stone for the Nandlal Nuwal Centre of Indology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VICE PRESIDENT JAGDEEP DHANKHARCOLONISERSNANDLAL NUWAL CENTRE OF INDOLOGYBHARATIYA VIDYA BHAVAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.