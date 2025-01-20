ETV Bharat / bharat

First Draft Of Indian History Written By Colonisers With Distorted Perspective: Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said it was a travesty that the ignorant were trying to make us aware of inclusivity by their narrow-minded approach. He also said that the first draft of the country's history came through colonisers' distorted perspective.

While thousands contributed to the freedom struggle, only a few were promoted. Even post-independence, this was allowed to take root. This disrupted the organic evolution of our knowledge system, the vice president said. "We have to unshackle ourselves from colonial legacy and mindset," he said.

He asserted that the philosophical schools of Vedanta, Jainism, Buddhism and others have always encouraged dialogue and co-existence -- the principles that hold immense value in today's polarised world.