First Conviction Under Newly Implemented BNS As Bihar Court Sentences Two Triple Murder Accused To Life Imprisonment

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 6, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

District and Sessions Judge Puneet Kumar Garg sentenced the duo Roshan alias Sudhanshu Kumar and Ankit Kumar to life imprisonment under Section 103 (1) of the Indian Penal Code along with a fine of Rs 25,000 for the horrific triple murder that took place on July 17 this year. This is said to be the first conviction under the newly implemented criminal law Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Read on to know more about the case.

Chhapra (Bihar): In the first conviction under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a court in Bihar has sentenced two murder accused to life imprisonment under the newly implemented criminal law.

The District and Sessions Court has sentenced two convicts Roshan alias Sudhanshu Kumar and Ankit Kumar to life imprisonment under Section 103 (1) of the Indian Penal Code along with a fine of Rs 25,000. Besides, the court also sentenced the accused under section 109 (1), to six years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 in connection with the murder that took place in July 2024 in Chhapra, Bihar. District and Sessions Judge Puneet Kumar Garg pronounced the sentence on the basis of arguments of both the parties and statements of witnesses in the triple murder case of Rasulpur police station under FIR number 133/24.

First Conviction Under BNS: This is said to be the first conviction under the newly implemented criminal law BNS. The court has completed the hearing within 48 days of the triple murder.

Superintendent of Police, Saran, Dr Kumar Ashish said that the investigation process in this case was completed ahead of time.

“Under the new law, today it is going to be the first case in the country, in which the accused were found guilty and sentenced with the help of the court and the police."

Horrific Triple Murder: The triple murder took place on the night of 17 July 2024 when the assailants barged inside the house of Tarkeshwar Singh in Dhanadih village of Rasulpur police station area of Saran district and stabbed the entire family sleeping on the roof with knives. In the attack, Tarakeshwar Singh and his two daughters died while his wife Shobha Devi and another daughter Suchika were seriously injured. On the basis of the statement of deceased Tarakeshwar Singh's wife Shobha Devi and his daughter Suchika, the police registered a case against Roshan alias Sudhanshu Kumar and Ankit Kumar, residents of Rasulpur village and arrested them and presented them in the court.

A total of 12 people including Suchika recorded their statements in the court. On behalf of the defense, Veeresh Kumar Choubey and Anil Kumar Singh also presented their side in the court.

TAGGED:

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

