First Batch Of Female Cadets Passes Out From National Defence Academy

Pune: First-ever batch of 17 female cadets passed out from the National Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday, after completing the 148th Course – Spring Term 2025, marking a transformative milestone in NDA’s nation-building legacy.

Governor of Mizoram, General Dr VK Singh (Retd) reviewed the Passing Out Parade (POP) of 1,341 cadets, including 336 from the passing out course, at the Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla.

"The Spring Term 2025 POP stands as a proud testament to the academy’s enduring commitment to grooming future military leaders, now enriched with the inclusion of women cadets destined to serve the nation with honour and valour," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.