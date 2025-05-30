First Batch Of Female Cadets Passes Out From National Defence Academy

Pune: First-ever batch of 17 female cadets passed out from the National Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday, after completing the 148th Course – Spring Term 2025, marking a transformative milestone in NDA’s nation-building legacy.
Governor of Mizoram, General Dr VK Singh (Retd) reviewed the Passing Out Parade (POP) of 1,341 cadets, including 336 from the passing out course, at the Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla.
"The Spring Term 2025 POP stands as a proud testament to the academy’s enduring commitment to grooming future military leaders, now enriched with the inclusion of women cadets destined to serve the nation with honour and valour," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The parade was conducted by Adjutant Lt Col Praveen Kumar Tiwari, astride his charger ‘Reliant Robin’. Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi of ‘G’ Squadron commanded the parade with exceptional composure and military precision.
During the ceremony, Battalion Cadet Adjutant Prince Raj received the President’s Gold Medal, Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi received the President’s Silver Medal, and Battalion Cadet Captain Tejas Bhatt received the President’s Bronze Medal for their exemplary performance. Golf Squadron received the Chiefs of Staff Banner for overall excellence.
The event witnessed a grand flypast featuring Chetak helicopters, Super Dimona motorised gliders, and Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft. Families of the cadets, dignitaries, school children, civilians, and armed forces personnel attended the occasion.