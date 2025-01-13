First Batch of Chadar Trek 2025 Flagged Off in Leh

Leh, Ladakh: The first batch of Chadar Trek participants was flagged off on Monday by the additional deputy commissioner of Leh, Ghulam Mohd, at the Tourist Reception Centre in Leh. A total of 30 trekkers set off on the trek.

District Disaster Management Authority, Leh also issued the SOPs on January 11 regarding the rules and regulations put in place for the overall safety of trekkers and for the protection of the environment.

Ghulam Mohd, said, “The district administration has conducted two recce. Initially, the Chadar Trek route was not properly formed, but it is now ready for trekking. Our priority is to ensure the safe commencement and completion of the trek. Compared to last year, the district administration and the Department of Tourism are better prepared, and we aim to promote Ladakh as a premier winter tourist destination. Precautionary measures have been incorporated into the SOPs to prevent any untoward incidents. We have coordinated with all stakeholders to ensure the trek’s success.”

Padma Angmo, assistant director of Tourism, said, “All necessary preparations have been completed. The second recce, conducted on January 10, confirmed that the route is now safe for tourists, and today’s date was chosen for the inauguration. As in previous years, proper safety measures have been strictly adhered to.”

She added, “This year, we are committed to minimising the environmental impact of the trek. All agencies involved have been instructed to ensure that plastic and solid waste are collected and transported to the Nimmo segregation centre managed by the Rural Development Department. There, the waste will be scientifically disposed of to ensure environmental sustainability.”

Tsewang Namgyal, General Secretary of ALTOA, said, “We were all eagerly waiting for the commencement of the Chadar Trek, and we are delighted that three large groups are embarking on the trek today. Each group consists of 10 trekkers, making a total of 30 participants being flagged off. Additionally, registration for 80 trekkers is scheduled for today. In the coming days, we anticipate that around 700 to 800 trekkers will confirm their participation.”

He added, “UTDRF personnel have been deployed at two locations to handle any emergencies. Similarly, medical assistance camps have been set up at four strategic points to address health issues. Additionally, 12 trained guides are available to assist with rescue operations. After a thorough inspection, we have confirmed that the river is completely frozen, making it safe for trekkers to embark on the Chadar Trek.”

Srikanth Garikapati, a tourist from Hyderabad, shared his excitement, saying, “I am thrilled to embark on the Chadar Trek. Over the past two days, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether the Chadar had formed or not, but we are proud to be part of the first batch of 2025. Ladakh is too good basically is like heaven on earth, too damn good.”

Akansha, another trekker from Bangalore, said, “We have been planning for the Chadar Trek for the past six months, and I am thrilled that the first batch has set off today and the Chadar is fully formed. Our group is leaving tomorrow, and I couldn’t be more excited!”

Many tourists from Bangalore, Malaysia and other states have also joined the trek and expressed their excitement about experiencing the extreme temperatures of Ladakh.