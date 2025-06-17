First Batch Of 178 Hajj Pilgrims To Return To Kashmir Tonight

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: The return of Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir is officially starting June 17. The first batch of 178 pilgrims will land at Srinagar International Airport at 8:30 PM.

Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee Chief Executive Officer Dr. Shujaat Ahmed Qureshi told ETV Bharat that the Airport Authority and the District Administration have completed all arrangements for the return of pilgrims at Srinagar International Airport. Immigration and baggage clearance may take about an hour. Therefore, relatives are requested to reach Srinagar Airport between 9 and 9:30 PM so that the Hajj pilgrims can be welcomed on time and in a dignified manner.

He said that after the first batch, the Hajj return flights will remain suspended for a few days, and the second batch of pilgrims is expected to return to Srinagar on June 26. This series of return of pilgrims will continue till June 27 and 28, while the last flight of pilgrims will reach Srinagar on July 11.

He further said that during Hajj 2025, a woman pilgrim from Jammu and Kashmir died, while all the other pilgrims are safe. It is noteworthy that during Hajj 2024, 98 Indian pilgrims died due to heat stroke. Among them, 10 pilgrims from the Kashmir Valley, including a couple, were also killed. Five women pilgrims from Kashmir died of heat stroke in Arafat and Muzdalifah. Four of these women belonged to Srinagar district, while one female pilgrim belonged to Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

This year, out of the total number of pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir, 3356 left for Hajj from Srinagar Airport. While the rest of the pilgrims chose other embarkation points in the country.

It is worth mentioning that the first batch of 178 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir left for Madinah from Srinagar International Airport on May 4. After this, due to tension between India and Pakistan, all other flight operations were suspended, and Hajj flights were also cancelled for 10 days. Hajj flights resumed on May 14.

This year, the total number of pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is 3606. Including more than 2000 women. 13 such women performed Hajj without a Muharram. Out of the total number of pilgrims, about 250 were over 70 years old. Meanwhile, the lowest number of applications 4200 was received for Hajj 2025, while the quota was 8000. If compared to last year, this year there were 2 lakh fewer pilgrims. In the year 2025, about 1.6 million pilgrims from all over the world, including India, performed Hajj.