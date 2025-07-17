ETV Bharat / bharat

'First Announce Second Think': Congress Slams Govt Over Problems In MGNREGA's NMMS app

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday hit out at the Modi government over the "operational problems" related to the National Mobile Monitoring System application in MGNREGA for digital verification of attendance and works, and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the "unworkable" as well as "counterproductive" model.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said FAST is the self-declared motto of the Modi government, and it actually stands for "First Announce Second Think".

In May 2022, the Modi government introduced the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app in MGNREGA for digital verification of attendance and works, and ever since this was done, the Congress has been highlighting the operational problems with NMMS and how it was damaging the letter and spirit of MGNREGA, Ramesh said in a statement.

"Now, in a notification issued on July 8th 2025, the Union Ministry of Rural Development has finally acknowledged the various problems associated with the NMMS. It was clear from the beginning that uploading photographs from NREGA worksites would end up excluding genuine workers whose photos could not be uploaded due to connectivity issues," he said.

Further, the NMMS cannot stop "fake workers" appearing on the muster rolls, as fake workers can go twice a day to be photographed, get paid without working for a minute, he pointed out.

"What has come to light -- that fake and random photos are being uploaded-- only demonstrates the absolute uselessness of the NMMS," Ramesh said.

However, the Modi government, post its acknowledgement of the issue, has identified solutions that are worse than the problem, he said.