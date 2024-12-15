ETV Bharat / bharat

Firozabad Man Ends Life After Killing Wife, Son In Telangana

Firozabad: The bodies of a Firozabad resident who died by suicide after killing his wife and son on Thursday in Hyderabad reached their native on Saturday where the burials were performed by the family. Before ending his life, the person left a note of apology for his parents.

The deceased, Siraj Ali, son of Liaqat Ali, of Mohalla Kotla in the Kotwali South area of Firozabad worked at a bangle showroom in Hyderabad. He married Aliah of Kanpur six years ago after they fell in love. The couple have two sons — Ali Jaan (5) and Ehsan Ali (3).

Family members said the couple was having a dispute for some time as Siraj used to suspect Aliah, who was staying in Kanpur, leading to frequent tiffs between them. About a month ago, Siraj took her to Hyderabad where they were living before their tragic end.

On Thursday night they again had a quarrel amidst which Siraj killed Aliah and Ehsan by slitting their throats. He also tried to kill Ali but he escaped. Subsequently he took his own life.