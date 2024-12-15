Firozabad Man Ends Life After Killing Wife, Son In Telangana

Firozabad: The bodies of a Firozabad resident who died by suicide after killing his wife and son on Thursday in Hyderabad reached their native on Saturday where the burials were performed by the family. Before ending his life, the person left a note of apology for his parents.
The deceased, Siraj Ali, son of Liaqat Ali, of Mohalla Kotla in the Kotwali South area of Firozabad worked at a bangle showroom in Hyderabad. He married Aliah of Kanpur six years ago after they fell in love. The couple have two sons — Ali Jaan (5) and Ehsan Ali (3).
Family members said the couple was having a dispute for some time as Siraj used to suspect Aliah, who was staying in Kanpur, leading to frequent tiffs between them. About a month ago, Siraj took her to Hyderabad where they were living before their tragic end.
On Thursday night they again had a quarrel amidst which Siraj killed Aliah and Ehsan by slitting their throats. He also tried to kill Ali but he escaped. Subsequently he took his own life.
After fleeing for his life, Jaan immediately informed the neighbours about the horrible incident who informed the police. The bodies of the trio were dissected to their native after completion of all procedures.
Hikmat Ullah Khan, president of the Karbala Committee which administered their burial, said the incident has shocked everyone.
Kotwali Dakshin Police Station inspector Yogendra Singh said the incident took place in Hyderabad and police got the information from the family members.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read: